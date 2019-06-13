Dataspeed Inc. Announced as Official Distributor of Ouster Products

DETROIT, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataspeed Inc., a leading drive-by-wire provider and autonomous vehicle (AV) solution integrator, has announced that their customers will now have access to Ouster's portfolio of LiDAR technology. This distribution agreement builds upon Dataspeed's expertise in providing companies and universities with a fully equipped AV platform.

Ouster's multi-beam flash lidar architecture enables superior vision, reliability, and compactness at a lower cost. With a 360 degree field of view, a single lidar sees up to 120m in all directions. The OS1-64 outputs dense and rich point clouds for improved object detection, path planning, and localization. The unique structured lidar data output of perfectly correlated 2D and 3D camera-like images advances machine learning algorithms and perception capabilities. Ouster's technology seamlessly pairs with Dataspeed's combination of in-house and Autoware software to allow customers access to an array of object detection and avoidance capabilities.

"This distribution partnership is another exciting step for Dataspeed," said Paul Fleck, Founder and CEO of Dataspeed. "We take pride in providing engineering and research teams a full suite of autonomous products and services, including everything from the by-wire platform to entire vehicle integrations. Ouster's proven LiDAR is a fantastic addition to our sensor solution offering."

"Dataspeed's mission of bringing safety to driving aligns with our vision of making the world a safer place. In a market where accessibility has been an issue, we're excited our partnership will help improve global access to sensors and integration support and accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles," said Cyrille Jacquemet, Director of Business Development at Ouster.

This is Dataspeed's second new lidar distribution announcement within a two-month time frame. The trusted, global company is rapidly expanding its sensor portfolio to provide customers with a broad array of state-of-the-art solutions for AV testing and research.

About Dataspeed Inc.

Dataspeed Inc., located in Metro Detroit, provides complete autonomous research and development vehicle integrations that allow engineers to get up and running quickly on their algorithm, sensor, or data research. Dataspeed's automotive grade by-wire solutions form the foundation of these platforms. Hundreds of customers have trusted Dataspeed's team of expert software and hardware engineers with their driverless car projects, including sensor developers, mobility-as-a-service providers, teleoperators, research institutions, and government agencies. Dataspeed is dedicated to building innovative AV solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for safety-critical applications in autonomous vehicles and robotics, as well as defense, drones, and mapping. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar architecture, Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, and inexpensive. Founded in 2015 by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl, Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, visit https://www.dataspeedinc.com and https://www.ouster.io

Media Contacts

Dataspeed Inc.

Heidi Bodell

marketing@dataspeedinc.com

Ouster

Derek Frome

derek.frome@ouster.io

Related Images

dataspeed-logo.jpg

Dataspeed Logo

SOURCE Dataspeed Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dataspeedinc.com

