Dataspeed Inc. Team Awarded $1.77 Million Grant From Michigan Department of Transportation

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataspeed Inc., a leading autonomous vehicle engineering provider, in partnership with AM General, Comet Mobility, Easterseals, and Michigan State University, has received a $1.77 million grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The grant was awarded to the winners of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2020 Michigan Mobility Challenge, which is dedicated to developing autonomous vehicles to shuttle NAIAS 2020 attendees. The Dataspeed-led team was chosen as one of only two autonomous airport-to-downtown route solution providers.

Select attendees can catch a ride in the autonomous shuttles from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to downtown Detroit during the NAIAS media days that take place from June 8 through June 11, 2020. The vehicles will demonstrate navigating both busy city streets, as well as highway-speed traffic at varying levels of autonomy.

The autonomous shuttles, which Dataspeed will engineer on the AM General MV-1 platform, will be designed with the latest safety-focused technology. The MV-1 is the only commercial vehicle that was designed and built specifically for wheelchair accessibility from the ground up. Each shuttle will be equipped with industry-leading vehicle software and sensors, including several forms of LiDAR, RADAR, GPS, and cameras, to appropriately detect, predict, and react during the pre-planned route. Additional safety measures will include qualified safety drivers and driver override settings.

"We are excited to be making such an impact in the future of transportation. Metro Detroit is not only the automotive capital of the nation but it's also paving the way in autonomous vehicle technology," said Paul Fleck, Founder & CEO of Dataspeed. "This project is a paramount step for the autonomous vehicle industry by showcasing driverless solutions that can bridge the mobility gap for seniors and persons with disabilities. These shuttle rides will build upon the increasing public trust and interest surrounding self-driving cars."

Dataspeed, built on over a decade of experience in automotive technology, has a strong foundation in delivering safe, automated solutions. This year alone, the Dataspeed team provided autonomous rides to over 2,000 individuals at both industry and public automotive events. The grant will allow Dataspeed to further its research and development as an autonomous vehicle integrator by formalizing its software stack through operating automated shuttles on public roads. This will advance Dataspeed's already progressive offering of autonomous vehicle platforms and strengthen the footprint of emerging driverless technology in Michigan.

About Dataspeed Inc.

Dataspeed Inc., located in Metro Detroit, provides complete autonomous research and development vehicle integrations that enable engineers to get up and running quickly on their algorithm, sensor, or data research activities. Dataspeed's industrial-grade by-wire solutions form the foundation of these platforms. Hundreds of customers have trusted Dataspeed's team of expert software and hardware engineers with their driverless car projects, including sensor developers, mobility-as-a-service providers, teleoperators, research institutions, and government agencies. Dataspeed is dedicated to building innovative driverless solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

Media Contact

Heidi Bodell

(248) 243-8831

marketing@dataspeedinc.com

Related Images

dataspeed-inc-logo.jpg

Dataspeed Inc. Logo

Related Links

Dataspeed Announcement Video

SOURCE Dataspeed Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dataspeedinc.com/

