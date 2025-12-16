Datassential Appoints Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, today announced the appointment of Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, to its Board of Directors.

A nationally recognized executive and one of the most influential voices in the restaurant and foodservice ecosystem, Knight brings deep expertise in operator needs, policy, workforce development, and global industry trends. Her experience leading Texas' 58,000 restaurants, paired with decades of senior leadership in hospitality education and international workforce training, positions her to help guide Datassential as it continues expanding its data, AI, and insights capabilities.

"Emily understands the full stack of the industry and has a rare ability to connect what operators need today with where the industry is heading," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "Her strategic insight will help ensure our platform continues to anticipate the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of food and beverage."

As the first woman to lead the Texas Restaurant Association in its 89-year history, Knight has been a driving force behind major policy reforms and crisis-response initiatives, including national efforts that helped stabilize restaurants during the pandemic. Her background also includes leading global education portfolios, developing industry-aligned workforce models, and building partnerships across government, academia, and private enterprise.

"I've long believed that data and intelligence are the most powerful tools the industry has to navigate change," said Knight. "Datassential has become an indispensable partner for operators and brands navigating rapid change, and I'm thrilled to join the board as we push the boundaries of what actionable intelligence can do for growth, innovation, and customer experience."

About Datassential

Datassential is the food and beverage industry's trusted insights and intelligence partner, helping brands make smarter decisions since 2001. With the launch of Datassential One, the company unified its most powerful tools, from menu trends and consumer insights to sales intelligence and social listening, into a single platform. Over 90% of the biggest names in foodservice, including Starbucks, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Burger King, and Target, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what's next.

