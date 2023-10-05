Datassential Blends Food and Beverage Expertise with Legacy of AI to Take Guesswork out of Predicting Future Trends

News provided by

Datassential

05 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

AI solution Menucast predicts food and flavor trends with 98% accuracy

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, seamlessly blends its two decades of historical data and AI expertise to offer unparalleled future flavor and ingredient predictions.

Datassential first debuted its AI-powered trend forecast solution, Menucast, formerly Haiku, in 2018. Through continuous improvements and upgrades, Menucast can predict the future of flavor and ingredient trends with 98% accuracy.

"Since we've been in the food trend prediction game significantly longer than anyone else, we've had time to optimize our algorithms for the utmost accuracy," said Emily Tang, Datassential's SVP of Product Management.

While AI has gotten a lot of attention recently, the key to optimizing AI to predict the future of food trends requires extensive knowledge about the past, and frequent, regular input from subject matter experts to guide AI to attain the highest level of accuracy.

Datassential is the only company that can connect the dots from pre-COVID to post-COVID, and allow clients to see with certainty, for example, if an ingredient is growing or merely reverting to pre-pandemic levels.

And Menucast is constantly being evolved to ensure accurate predictions of ingredients and flavors in the future.

"A lot of companies can tell me what's going on with my brand now or in the past, but I have always looked for what's going to happen in the future," said Adam Friedman, Foodservice Sales Director for Mexilink Inc., the U.S. distributor and salesforce for Tajín USA. "That type of information is incredibly actionable. I had no idea the AI tool was that powerful."

Menucast is currently available to subscribers of Datassential's Menu and Consumer package. To learn more, reach out here.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

Media Contact
Datassential Media Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Datassential

Also from this source

Datassential Unveils Midyear Food & Beverage Industry Trends

Datassential Unveils Unrivaled AI-Powered Competitive Menu Pricing Solution for Food and Beverage Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.