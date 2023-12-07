Datassential Launches New Platform to Foster Food and Beverage Innovation

News provided by

Datassential

07 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

Datassential Elevate informs executive decisions, offers exclusive insights and tools to navigate broader industry changes

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage intelligence company Datassential is launching Datassential Elevate, a new community platform to foster collaboration between industry leaders and offer exclusive opportunities to explore future trends and navigate industry challenges.

In a time when labor, supply, and inflation issues have driven rapid industry change and reinvention, Elevate provides manufacturers, distributors, operators, and retailers with a unique opportunity to define the future of the food and beverage industry in a more impactful way - even while the broader industry struggles to grow.

"I'm excited Datassential is bringing together a group that represents all stakeholders in the food supply chain to collaborate on how we solve problems we all share today and in the future," said Eleni Tsaloufis, Director of National Accounts for Dot Foods. "It's important we do this together and understand each other's unique point of view to ensure we tackle challenges and opportunities in a thoughtful and inclusive way."

From exclusive access to operator and consumer research and market outlooks to in-person and virtual engagements, senior leaders from subscribing companies, like Brinker International, Beam Suntory, Dot Foods, E&J Gallo, Griffith Foods, Lamb Weston, Schreiber Foods, and Wawa will come together with the goal of creating better solutions and outcomes for the industry overall.

"I think of Elevate as being like a backstage pass to the latest trends in the food industry," said Madeleine Hummer, Director of Consumer Insights for Brinker International. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join this unique community and see what Datassential already does best come to life."

"An offering like Elevate has the potential to redefine how we experience the food industry," said Bophan Chhay, Director, Global Foodservice Marketing & Insights for Griffith Foods. "I look forward to being part of a community that not only illuminates insights surrounding future trends - like Datassential has been doing for years - but also allows for members to play a role in strengthening the future of our industry."

"Elevate marks a pivotal moment for Datassential as we introduce this groundbreaking collaborative community to take full advantage of our unique industry position, history, and insights," CEO Jim Emling said. "Elevate is where innovation meets community, fostering a space for leaders to ideate, upskill, and share best practices in a fun and engaging way that Datassential is known for."

Learn more about Datassential Elevate, or request a demo.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

