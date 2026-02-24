Datassential Names the Inaugural 2026 Sales Leadership Award Winners

Recognizing the Sales Leaders Setting the Commercial Standard in Food & Beverage

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential today announced the winners of the 2026 Sales Leadership Awards, recognizing sales leaders who are delivering outsized commercial impact in one of the most competitive and fast-changing industries in the world.

Food and beverage sales teams are operating in a market defined by volatility: shifting consumer demand, tighter customer expectations, and more complexity across channels than ever before. In that environment, performance isn't about doing more — it's about making better decisions, faster.

Datassential Sales Leadership Awards 2026 honoring the best-in-class sales leaders in food and beverage

These award winners represent the leaders who are doing exactly that.

"Sales in food and beverage has become an intelligence game," said Debra Wolman, Chief Sales Officer at Datassential. "The winners on this list are the people raising the bar, they're prioritizing smarter, seeing demand shifts earlier, and executing with a level of precision that separates high-performing teams from everyone else. This is what leadership looks like now."

The Sales Leadership Awards recognize professionals across operators, manufacturers, distributors, and solution providers who are defining what modern commercial excellence looks like.

In today's food and beverage landscape, sales leadership is not just a commercial function, but a true competitive advantage. The leaders shaping this industry aren't waiting for trends to show up in hindsight. They're translating market signals into action, influencing what gets prioritized, what gets launched, and what gets sold through. In many ways, sales leaders are the ones pulling the industry forward because they're closest to where demand is forming and where growth is actually won.

To see the full list of 2026 Sales Leadership Award Recipients, click here.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, manufacturers, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a fast-changing market. Through Datassential One, its AI-powered platform, the company unifies menu, consumer, and sales intelligence to turn real-time market signals into actionable Sales Intelligence. Commercial teams use Datassential to pinpoint the right accounts, products, and opportunities faster — fueling smarter growth for more than 90% of leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies. When food and beverage leaders need clarity, they turn to Datassential.





Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Datassential