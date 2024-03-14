Datassential Promotes Colleen McClellan to Chief Customer Officer

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, today announced the promotion of Colleen McClellan to the newly-created role of Chief Customer Officer. The recent appointment underscores McClellan's nearly decade-long tenure at Datassential and her unwavering commitment to serving as a strategic ally and empowering customers to reach their business objectives.

Datassential announced the promotion of Colleen McClellan to the newly-created role of Chief Customer Officer.

McClellan, a food and beverage industry veteran and Certified Sommelier, DipWSET, began her career at Datassential in 2015 as a regional director and most recently held the title of Vice President of Customer Experience.

"Colleen is an invaluable asset to Datassential, consistently driving excellence for and with our customers, evidenced by an impressively high net promoter score," CEO Jim Emling said. "Her ascendance to this role is a testament to her dedication in always putting the customer first, and we look forward to witnessing her continued success in this pivotal role."

"The Chief Customer Officer role amplifies the voice of the customer at the very highest levels of our company," McClellan said. "We are, now and always, committed to our customers' success. All of our future accomplishments will be because of our customers' loyalty and partnership. We never take that for granted."

That slate of customers who trust Datassential solutions includes over 90% of the largest global food and beverage brands, and 7 of top 10 largest U.S. chains by sales .

Datassential also remains committed to making a significant impact on the industry with innovative solutions like its groundbreaking global sales intelligence platform, gold standard LTO tracking , and AI-powered trend predictions .

"My goal for the future in this new role is to continue to elevate our customers' total experience, whether they are first-time subscribers or have been with us for more than 10 years," McClellan said.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

Media Contact

Datassential Media Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Datassential