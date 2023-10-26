Datassential Promotes Dana Konwiser to President and COO

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, has promoted Dana Konwiser to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

A food and hospitality industry veteran with previous roles at SevenRooms and GrubHub, Konwiser joined Datassential in 2020 as Senior Vice President of Strategy and most recently has served as Chief Product Officer. As President, Konwiser will oversee the product, engineering, data, publications, and customer support teams. 

"Datassential's product-driven growth legacy, coupled with Dana's leadership in steering the company toward an AI-powered future through solutions like Price Monitor and Menucast, made her appointment as President and COO an easy one to make," CEO Jim Emling said. "We can't wait to see the impact she will have in driving our company into the next era of data-driven food intelligence."

"I'm grateful for the last three years, working with incredible clients and colleagues to develop mission critical products," Konwiser said. "I'm excited to lead the company forward and build upon our success."

Under Konwiser's leadership, Datassential had its most productive period of product releases in its history:

  • Launched Report Pro in 2021 which features 300 new, comprehensive reports annually
  • Accelerated growth momentum in global markets with completion of its acquisition and integration of CHD Expert Group, providing clients global foodservice operator data across 60+ countries
  • Combined the power of menu and consumer preferences data to provide clients with an unparalleled, 360-degree look at food and beverage trends as they're happening
  • Unveiled new AI-powered competitive menu pricing solution, Price Monitor, to give restaurant operators an unparalleled view of price variations across menu items, locations over time, and in comparison to local competitors
  • Announced that its AI-powered trend forecast solution, Menucast, through continuous improvements and upgrades, can predict future flavor and ingredient trends with 98% accuracy

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

