Datassential Releases 2024 Midyear Food and Beverage Trends Report

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, has released its 2024 Midyear Trends Report, showcasing standout foods, flavors and beverages on menus today, an overview of key industry issues and key consumer insights, and a peek at 2025 food and beverage trends.

From a post-pandemic check-in with consumers and operators that covers everything from delivery to buffets to catering to in-person dining traffic trends, to a checkup on health issues consumers care about, including sugar and cooking oil alternatives and the sober-curious movement, Datassential's 2024 Midyear Trends Report gives an update on it all.

The report also delves deep into critical issues like ingredient shortages and price increases and how they're impacting the industry, as well as shines a spotlight on the opportunities operators and food/beverage manufacturers have to tap into gaming culture.

Here are a few of the report's core trend features:

Menu & LTO Winners: Top-growing menu items and highest-scoring limited-time offers

Top-growing menu items and highest-scoring limited-time offers MAC Movers: A look at foods, flavors, and beverages that have moved to new stages of Datassential's Menu Adoption Cycle

A look at foods, flavors, and beverages that have moved to new stages of Datassential's Menu Adoption Cycle Trends We're Tracking: Hear from Datassential trend experts about what they have their eyes on

Hear from Datassential trend experts about what they have their eyes on 2025 Trend Preview: A sneak peek at 3 trends we'll touch on in Datassential's highly-anticipated 2025 Trends Report

"Our 2024 Midyear Trends Report highlights current food, flavor, and beverages to have on your radar; relevant insights into industry issues like ingredient shortages and price increases, ways operators and manufacturers can tap into concepts like gaming culture, and more," said Datassential trendologist Renee Lee Wege. "From critical consumer insights to deep dives on industry issues and a comprehensive look at the trends of today and tomorrow, this report is a must-read for anyone in the food and beverage industry looking to better understand the landscape."

Get a free preview copy of the Midyear Trends Report here. The full report is available only to subscribers. To find out more or become a subscriber, reach out here .

And don't miss an exclusive discussion of Datassential's Midyear Trends Report on Thursday, August 8th at 12 pm CT, where you'll get a preview of the full report along with exclusive commentary from Datassential's trend experts.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

