Datassential Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Promotions

Megan Lynberg promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales; Amanda Torgerson promoted to Vice President of Account Management, reinforcing Datassential's customer-centric commercial leadership.

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, recently announced the promotions of Megan Lynberg to Executive Vice President of Sales and Amanda Torgerson to Vice President of Account Management, underscoring the company's continued investment in strong, customer-focused commercial leadership.

Datassential deepens customer-centric commercial leadership with Lynberg and Torgerson promotions. Post this Megan Lynberg promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales; Amanda Torgerson promoted to Vice President of Account Management, reinforcing Datassential's customer-centric commercial leadership.

Megan Lynberg, a foodservice veteran, brings over 15 years of foodservice experience, including six years in expanding roles at Datassential. Megan is a deeply respected leader in our industry, regularly providing thought leadership for organizations including IFMA, Prosper, and Women in Restaurant Leadership, among others. "Six years ago, I joined Datassential to ensure the foodservice industry had access to the best data to power decision-making" said Lynberg. "Today, I'm proud to lead it into a new era, one where AI makes our data faster, easier and more accessible for every customer trying to out-innovate and outsell their competition. That's the future of foodservice intelligence, and I couldn't be more excited to help shape it."

"Megan is a recognized thought-leader across our industry at large," said Jim Emling, Chief Executive Officer of Datassential. "She's a sought-after speaker at industry events, and she consistently rises to the occasion no matter the challenge in front of her — a pattern that has followed her through every role she's held at Datassential."

Joining Lynberg in a new role is Amanda Torgerson, who has been promoted to Vice President of Account Management. Torgerson brings over 10 years of market research and F&B account management experience. "I've worked at the intersection of market research and the foodservice industry, partnering with some of the most respected names in the space, such as Land O'Lakes and GALLO. What clients need most isn't just more data, it's a partner who understands their business well enough to turn that data into action. That consultative approach is what earns trust, and it's what I'm most energized to bring to every client relationship as I step into this role."

"This promotion reflects not just what Amanda has accomplished, but the leadership and strategic acumen she brings to everything she does," said Emling. "Together these promotions recognize the depth Megan and Amanda each demonstrate in their roles, a customer-first mindset and operational excellence, positioning us to serve our customers with even greater support as we continue to grow."

Together, Lynberg and Torgerson will help lead Datassential's next phase of commercial growth, helping foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies scale their businesses while deepening the ROI they get from Datassential's intelligence platform. To learn more, visit Datassential.com.

About Datassential Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

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SOURCE Datassential