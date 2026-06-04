Datassential Unifies Menu, Consumer, and Research Intelligence Through AI Chat

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, today announced the integration of menu intelligence capabilities within its generative AI Chat. With this release, Datassential's full innovation suite — spanning consumer preferences, published industry research, and now menu intelligence — is accessible through conversational AI, giving food and beverage teams the ability to surface trusted, data-backed answers faster than ever before.

The launch marks a meaningful milestone for Datassential One. Users can now bring virtually any food or beverage question into Datassential AI Chat and receive the best available answer drawn from across the platform and multiple rich datasets within it. Teams that want to go deeper can go directly into the Menu Trends application to engage with the full data experience: rich visuals, tables, and detailed outputs powered by the same AI Search experience now available across the platform's individual tools.

"Menu intelligence is at the core of how this industry innovates and makes decisions," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "With this launch, Datassential AI Chat now combines our proprietary industry research with the most current menu and consumer intelligence, allowing teams to get trusted answers through a simple question, wherever they choose to work. And because every response clearly shows the underlying sources and filters, users can move faster while maintaining confidence in the data behind every insight."

Ask Anything. Dig as Deep as You Need.

Datassential's AI capabilities are designed to meet users where they are in the decision-making process - whether they are just starting to explore a question or conducting a detailed analysis.

Datassential AI Chat is the starting point for broad, exploratory questions. Users can ask about any food and beverage topic in natural language and receive a sourced answer drawn from across the innovation suite — consumer sentiment, menu activity, and published research, all in one place. With menu intelligence now fully integrated into the experience, users can uncover cross-functional insights in a single response sourced from Datassential's vast repository of 20+ years of menu and consumer data.

For teams that know they need menu-specific data, Menu Trends AI Search delivers. AI Search within the tool expertly navigates Datassential's longitudinal menu dataset — tracking penetration, incidence, pricing, and predicted growth — and surfaces the exact visual or data view that matches the question. Every response shows the filters applied, so users can verify the result, adjust the parameters, and dig further.

AI That Shows Its Work

Across all of Datassential's AI capabilities, transparency is built in by design. Every response surfaces the underlying data sources and filters so teams know not just what the answer is, but how it was generated. For food and beverage professionals who need to bring insights to stakeholders and defend their decisions, that visibility is not a nice-to-have; it's a non-negotiable.

Menu Trends AI Search is available now to all Datassential One users. For more information, visit Datassential.com.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE Datassential