Datassential Launches First-Ever Industry Reports Blending Circana SupplyTrack Data with Datassential Menu and Consumer Intelligence

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, today announced a new thought leadership partnership to produce industry reports integrating Circana SupplyTrack market data with Datassential's proprietary menu intelligence, consumer insights, and AI-powered analysis. The reports combine operator purchasing and volumetric sales signals with Datassential's expertise in identifying the on-menu trends, behaviors, and innovations shaping the future of foodservice.

For the first time, Circana's SupplyTrack data, one of the most widely trusted sources for foodservice operator purchasing, sales, and volume trends, will be paired with Datassential's proprietary menu intelligence and expert analyst reporting, creating a powerful new resource for manufacturers, operators, and industry leaders seeking deeper insight into the forces shaping foodservice demand.

SupplyTrack provides operator purchasing and market measurement signals across the foodservice industry, while Datassential delivers the intelligence layer that connects those shifts to menu innovation, operator demand, and future trend direction. Together, the reports provide a more actionable view of what is happening across foodservice and how clients can plan and adapt to those shifts.

"Data alone doesn't drive strategy," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "Datassential's menu intelligence and consumer insights reveal where foodservice is headed, and now, with Circana's SupplyTrack purchasing data behind those trends, we can show clients the scale and market validation to back it up. The result is a more complete picture of what's happening across foodservice and what it means for the future of the menu."

"Circana's SupplyTrack data is table-stakes to understanding sales, volume, share, and actual operator purchasing trends of food, beverage, and non-food products across the foodservice industry," said Holly Jones, Vice President at Circana. "By pairing that data with Datassential's deep expertise in menu intelligence and foodservice analysis, these new reports will help the industry better understand both the scale of market shifts and the underlying trends shaping demand."

Unlike traditional data releases that focus primarily on publishing market numbers, these new reports are designed to translate Datassential's menu and consumer intelligence into actionable strategic insights, validated by operator purchasing signals, connecting emerging menu trends, shifting consumer preferences, and evolving operator adoption patterns to changes in operator purchasing behavior.

This collaboration reflects a shared goal between Datassential and Circana: helping the food industry move beyond isolated data points to a more complete understanding of market dynamics.

The new reports will include Datassential's long-standing expertise in menu intelligence, translating complex market signals into strategic guidance for the industry, enhanced by high-level category size and market dynamics from SupplyTrack data. Designed to surface key themes and emerging shifts, these reports offer foodservice leaders a more holistic view of the industry and what it may mean for the future of the menu. The reports combine market measurement signals with Datassential's proprietary intelligence and analyst expertise to help brands identify emerging opportunities, track category momentum, and better understand the trends shaping future foodservice demand.

By combining trusted market measurement with expert analysis and menu intelligence, these reports will give foodservice leaders a more complete picture of what is happening across the supply chain—and what it means for the future of the menu.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

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SOURCE Datassential