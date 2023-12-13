Datassential Supercharges Its Gold Standard LTO and New Item Tracking Solution

This critical improvement comes as top chains are ramping up LTO activity, with +9% increase since 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage intelligence company Datassential has enhanced its industry-leading limited-time offer (LTO) and item launches solution, allowing users to seamlessly track new menu items and LTOs at nearly 300 top chains through an easy-to-use user interface (UI), enhanced analytics, and ability to overlay consumer ratings.

Launches & Ratings is the authoritative source for identifying and validating new menu opportunities for any chain restaurant. It provides comprehensive analysis by chain and longitudinal tracking, along with customizable notifications for segments, chains, or foods, beverages, and flavors of interest. The solution includes the industry's most extensive dataset with 40,000+ chain restaurant LTOs and 140,000+ grocery deli and meal kit introductions.

"With these enhancements, clients can hone their brand strategy in one place by tracking the latest launches and consumer sentiment around them, comparing competitive chain activity, and analyzing marketplace innovations across the foodservice landscape," said Emily Tang, Datassential's SVP of Product Management.

Consumer ratings for every new item enable users to streamline innovation processes and develop ideas with total precision for consumer reaction to the item itself as well as the brand and price point. Users can also test proprietary concept ideas while benchmarking them against real-world menu items.

With consumer ratings, users can:

  • Track how consumers feel about all new menu items and LTOs
  • Pinpoint the new items and flavors that generate the highest consumer appeal
  • Access deeper chain and item analyses and enhanced presentation-ready reporting
  • Launch an interactive comparison of new item activity by chain and key metric

The new, enhanced UI with these additional features and functionality is now available to Datassential's subscribing clients. Learn more about Datassential's world-class innovation toolkit or request a demo.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

