DataSwitch-Voracity Combo Modernizes Data Engineering, Security & Self-Service BI

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSwitch, a no-code platform provider for digital data transformation, and Innovative Routines International (IRI, The CoSort Company), a leading ISV in data manipulation and masking, and, have partnered to create an end-to-end, multi-featured metadata and data engineering environment to: convert legacy data and ETL tools, create and orchestrate data integration jobs with AI, mask PII, and wrangle data in business-friendly ways for analytics.

The strategic alliance underway involves deep levels of metadata and operational integration that leverage the front-end ergonomic and functional strengths of DataSwitch IP, and the back-end data transformation speed and security strengths of the IRI Voracity data management software. Both companies and their partners can sell and support an on-premise or AWS web server "data buffet" for:

supporting the ergonomic migration of schema, data, and ETL processes from older data warehouses and ETL tools, to modern, Voracity-powered cloud data warehouses and data integration services. For example, SQL or Informatica data mapping jobs can be quickly and accurately converted to faster and more affordable Voracity ETL jobs orchestrated in Apache Airflow.

enabling business users to simplify both structured and unstructured data integration and security through data catalogs and predictive data mapping which results in domain-specific, Voracity-powered process automation and security. For example, beyond DBs and EDI files, users can graphically parse and structure PDF data, then map, mask, munge, and mine it.

featuring a conversational, AI-driven "Data-as-a-Service" to streamline and drive data and analytics consumption across the enterprise. For example, business users can ingest and integrate data in a Voracity-populated and -regulated data lake to feed their chosen analytic target. This solution will address a global big data and analytics market growing annually at 12.8% through 2025 (source: IDC 8/2021).

Between the DIY data management that DataSwitch offers in the cloud, and the proven performance of Voracity in data integration, cleansing, and masking, the combined offering will provide a uniquely powerful, end-to-end solution for managing and leveraging data, according to DataSwitch President Karthikeyan Viswanathan. "ETL and BI users can migrate from a legacy data warehouse or build a modern production analytics platform with speed, compliance, and extensibility," he said.

IRI Voracity SVP David Friedland agreed, and added that DataSwitch introduces web-facing user management and job design ergonomics to the Voracity data manipulation, masking, munging and mining engine, as well as deep learning, graphical lineage, central monitoring, and more. "With our agile teams and affordable technologies interfacing smoothly, we can provide an all-inclusive system for more BI/DW end-users needing state-of-the-art solutions to their many data management challenges," he observed.

DataSwitch is an AI/ML-driven data migration platform helping enterprises accelerate their cloud modernization journey, integrate business systems, and liberate data to create newer business streams. DataSwitch enables enterprises to get up and running 50% faster and with typical cost savings of 50%. With intuitive, no-code, self-serviceable capabilities, and a comprehensive partner ecosystem, DataSwitch is laser-focused on enterprise-wide data transformation. To learn more, please visit: https://dataswitch.co.

Founded in 1978 and represented in 40 cities worldwide, IRI became best known as The CoSort Company because of that widely used data transformation utility. Today, the CoSort-powered IRI Voracity data manipulation and mapping bundle delivers fast, affordable, and ergonomic data lifecycle management. Voracity optimizes and combines data discovery, integration, migration, governance, and analytic jobs running on-premise or in the cloud. To learn more, please visit: https://www.iri.com/voracity.

