DataTracks Successfully Completes First Set of Live SBSEF Submissions with the SEC

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks, the global leader in compliance reporting solutions, proudly announces the successful live submission of SBSEF documents prepared using its cloud-based Disclosure Management Solution 'DataTracks Rainbow™' with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This achievement demonstrates its commitment to excellence and innovation in addressing intricate challenges in understanding the complex regulatory requirements involved on both domain and technology fronts.

The SEC has strengthened its regulatory framework with the introduction of the SBSEF regulation, effective February 13th, 2024. This rule provides a structure for the registration and regulation of Security-Based Swap Execution Facilities (SBSEFs). An SBSEF is a trading platform that allows multiple market participants to interact with one another to buy or sell security-based swaps.

The new regulation seeks to enhance transparency, improve pre-trade pricing, and lower risk in the security-based swap markets. Entities that qualify as SBSEFs are required to register with the SEC (unless exempt) within 240 days and comply with specific operational and reporting standards.

DataTracks has navigated the following obstacles associated with SBSEF filing:

Limited guidance material

Filing under SBSEF regulations can be difficult due to the limited guidance resources available with respect to both reportable data and the iXBRL output framework. DataTracks resolved these challenges by proactively engaging with customers and the SEC in gathering the required reportable data and doing the sufficient iteration of test submissions to ensure the live submissions are smooth without any last-minute surprises.

Small Set of Regulated Entities

Due to the limited number of entities required to file under SBSEF regulation, there was minimal support from the software community. By utilizing Rainbow's modular architecture, the taxonomy and corresponding validation rules were onboarded swiftly and with minimal effort. This resulted in a seamless and cost-effective conversion service for Filers, with industry-leading turnaround times.

"Our team has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise by successfully completing our first live SBSEF filings with the SEC under the constraints of limited guidance materials and a dynamic regulatory landscape," said Pramodh Vittal, Senior Vice President of Opportunities and Product Design at DataTracks. "This accomplishment reinforces our position as a leader in iXBRL solutions."

About DataTracks

DataTracks is a global leader in cloud-based software for preparing financial reports in iXBRL and other formats. In their 19 years of experience, the experts have helped more than 28,000 clients meet their regulatory compliance needs with confidence and ease. For more information, visit https://www.datatracks.com/us/.

For Business Enquiries:

Email: [email protected]

US: +1 (646) 904-8324

Singapore: +6531582850

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663546/3984133/DataTracks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DataTracks