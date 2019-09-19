Datatrak International, Inc. Expands Its Presence in the Asia-Pacific Region

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced that NTT Data has extended and expanded its relationship with Datatrak for an additional 5 years, through 2024.

"Under the terms of the agreement, NTT Data will expand its sales and support beyond EDC to include the larger Datatrak Enterprise Cloud for Japan and the growing Asia-Pacific market," said Jim Bob Ward, CEO and President of Datatrak. "We are excited to build upon a 10-year partnership with NTT by offering cloud-based Business Intelligence, Clinical Trial Management (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), lab image capture and Endpoint Adjudication (EAS), patient data capture from smartphones and tablets (ePRO), and wearable Bluetooth devices (eCOA), all with informed consent (eConsent) through multiple languages."

This latest extension demonstrates NTT Data's vision as a Trusted Global Innovator and their commitment to helping their pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech and CRO clients leverage leading edge technologies like the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud to bring products to market faster and more safely. "More and more global clinical trials are being conducted in the APAC region each year," added Shikou Sekine, Manager, Public Welfare IT Services Division, NTT Data. "We need advanced technologies to streamline the diverse challenges of conducting clinical trials and we look forward to offering the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud with ePRO and Business Intelligence to help meet our client needs."

"Business Intelligence and patient sourced data in clinical trials (eSource) is expected to grow dramatically in the coming years. We believe our initial offering of Datatrak Direct, limited to ePRO, eCOA, and eConsent, will provide our sponsors with the ability to move closer to paperless trials while reducing operating cost by designing and managing their own studies," said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at Datatrak. "Datatrak Direct is a logical step to advancing the Enterprise Cloud Platform as a SaaS platform for the next generation of Virtual Trials."

Schedule an appointment with Datatrak at DIA Japan to see the Multi-Lingual Enterprise Cloud Platform. https://bit.ly/2kjrtkm

See the news article on the website: https://bit.ly/2mnkEPx

