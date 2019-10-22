Datatrak International, Inc. Showcasing the Evolution of E-Clinical Platforms

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the Life Sciences industry, today announced, due to expanding interest and engagements of E-Clinical Platform discussions, it will be exhibiting the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud at the 16th DIA Japan Annual Meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Datatrak product experts will be on hand in support of their APAC partners, providing product demonstrations of the Enterprise Cloud platform including Business Intelligence, CTMS, EDC Image Capture, Centralized Endpoint Adjudication, eSource and ePRO, all available in Kanji, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Jim Bob Ward, CEO and President of Datatrak commented, "Throughout the year I have presented at regional, national and international conferences on the topics of Predictive Analytics, ePRO and Wearable Devices, and Embedding Analytics in Cloud Platforms. Through our ACRP, SCDM, and DIA China audience interactions and responses from demonstrations at SCOPE and DIA USA, we hear excitement over the value our technology platform offers in reducing the operational costs of integrating redundant stand-alone systems."

According to a recent study on E-Clinical Platforms by Gartner, Datatrak was referenced along with other modern platform providers like IQVIA, Veeva, Oracle, and Medidata. In the report, Gartner stated, "While many life sciences organizations still purchase point solution components, they are increasingly seeing value in moving toward more integrated platforms managed as a service from a single vendor." Niki Kutac, Senior Director, Product Management and Marketing, stated "Our industry is looking toward new E-Clinical platforms, like the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud, that facilitates virtual teams to execute and manage clinical trials across the larger R&D enterprise for data driven insights into product KPIs and predictive metrics and benchmarks."

"We continue to expand the platform to get site, lab, and patient data in easier for our Business Intelligence," continued Ms. Kutac. "We will be highlighting these technologies at the upcoming DIA Japan. As we look into next year, we will continue expanding the simplicity of designing trials as well as expanding into Virtual Trials, the digital world of eSource and content management."

About Datatrak International, Inc.:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified E-clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I - Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, CTMS, Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA.

