Datatron Introduces New Features to MLOps and AI Governance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatron announced today enhancements to its MLOps and AI governance solution, making it even easier for enterprises to catalog, operationalize, monitor and govern AI/ML models.

With Datatron, customers experience 15 to 20 times more effectiveness in model deployment, bringing substantial business gains and productivity improvements. Datatron also eliminates the complexity and expense associated with constant iteration and management of many AI models at one time.

Key enhancements to the Datatron Reliable AI™ platform include:

ML Gateways: ML Gateways provide centralization and orchestration of models and data in complex, multi-tenant environments. It's designed to support a growing number of use cases, helping enterprises overcome challenges, including compliance, differing model technologies, and AI ownership across subsidiaries, partners, and internal data science teams

Zack Fragoso, manager, data science and AI, Domino's, said: "At Domino's, we understood very early on that for our AI initiatives to be successful, it was important to bridge the skill sets gap between the different data scientist teams and IT organizations. Not only does Datatron's platform make this possible, but it also enables us to implement strong MLOps to rapidly operationalize our machine learning models."

Harish Doddi, CEO, Datatron, said: "Despite all the readily available open source MLOps frameworks, building your own MLOps infrastructure from scratch is no trivial task. Constant iteration and management of many AI models can be incredibly complex and expensive. That's why we're dedicated to making it even easier than ever for enterprises to operationalize, monitor and govern a large number of AI models."

About Datatron

Founded in 2016, Datatron's centralized AI ModelOps and Model Governance platform helps organizations unlock the value of their machine learning and artificial intelligence investments. With Datatron's Reliable™ AI platform, customers harness the power of AI and ML by automating and standardizing the deployment, monitoring, governance, and validation of all AI models developed in any environment. Industry leaders in financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and food and drinks rely on Datatron to operationalize and govern AI solutions at scale, producing predictable, rapid and reliable business outcomes. Datatron is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.datatron.com or follow @datatron .

