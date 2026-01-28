Datatruck Raises $12M Led by Avenue Growth Partners to Build the AI-Native Operating System for Long-Haul Trucking

Chicago-based platform replaces legacy TMS systems with unified AI agents and financial workflows, delivering triple digit year-over-year growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatruck , the AI-native operating system for North American long-haul carriers, today announced a $12 million Series A round led by Avenue Growth Partners ("Avenue" ), with participation from existing investors. The capital positions Datatruck to accelerate product development and extend its technological lead as carriers increasingly replace legacy transportation management systems with modern, AI-driven platforms.

Datatruck is purpose-built for long-haul carriers that have outgrown legacy TMS software and fragmented point solutions. The platform serves as a system of record for dispatch, load management, and compliance, while embedding AI agents and financial workflows directly into day-to-day operations. With 150+ integrations connecting seamlessly to dispatch, fuel cards, factoring, and compliance tools, Datatruck delivers an all-in-one transportation system that helps carriers run more efficiently, maintain control at scale, and make better decisions across the business.

The platform's financial management capabilities, including real-time profitability tracking, automated IFTA reporting, and integrated factoring through FinTruck, give carriers visibility into unit economics that legacy systems can't provide. This operational intelligence, powered by AI agents that automate routine tasks and surface critical insights, is driving carrier adoption and retention.

"Long-haul carriers don't need more disconnected tools, they need an operating system that can scale with their business," said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Datatruck . " Datatruck was built to replace legacy systems with an AI-native platform that integrates operations, automation, and financial workflows in one place. That's what modern carriers expect, and it's why we're seeing accelerating adoption."

Carriers are increasingly choosing Datatruck as they move away from legacy platforms that struggle to support growing operational complexity. Datatruck has already replaced hundreds of competitive and legacy TMS systems as carriers modernize their core operating infrastructure, helping them reconcile financial data, prevent revenue leakage, and ensure money isn't left on the table.

"We switched to Datatruck from a legacy TMS because it couldn't keep up with our operation," said Stefan Trifan, President of APL Cargo . "Datatruck puts carrier profitability front and center in the platform, which helps my team operate more efficiently and continuously expand our margins."

Avenue's investment reflects conviction in Datatruck 's customer momentum and differentiated approach to applying AI inside mission-critical trucking workflows.

" Datatruck stood out to us because customers are already using its AI agents to drive real operational efficiency, not just experimenting with them," said Ryan Russell, Founding Partner at Avenue . "This is an AI-native platform taking share in a market that's ready to move beyond legacy systems, and we're excited to partner with the team as they scale."

The new capital will be used to deepen Datatruck 's AI capabilities, expand its product and customer-facing teams, and continue scaling across the North American long-haul carrier market.

