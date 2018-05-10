Datavail and MongoDB Announce New Premium Partnership

MongoDB continues to build on the best of relational databases with the innovations of NoSQL, ensuring improved reliability, security and low cost while this Premier Partnership continues in building Datavail momentum with its efficient migration, implementation, optimization, and managed services.

"As MongoDB's offerings have evolved, the positive use cases for MongoDB in both large enterprises and mid-market firms is rapidly growing," said Dan Russell, Datavail's Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Alliances. "The result is that many of our existing customers are leveraging MongoDB for a portion of their application portfolio. MongoDB is one of our fastest growing practices so we recognized the need to strengthen our partnership, bringing more value to our clients and expanding our client base."

"We are excited to expand our MongoDB support," said Russell, pointing to Datavail's more than 800 database administrators, consultants, developers and analysts, and 400+ clients across the globe. "We look forward to leveraging this Premier Partnership for our customers," said Russell.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading NoSQL database available in both Enterprise and open source/community. The popular Big Data technology enables businesses to have quick access to their data in a scalable environment with very little downtime. Its cloud-based environment enables MongoDB to load high volumes of data, easily partitioned and spread out to multiple servers without the need for additional software. For more information, visit www.mongodb.com.

About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2, and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications, and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and consulting.

With nearly 1,000 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

Robin Caputo

CMO

Datavail

3035704121

robin.caputo@datavail.com

SOURCE Datavail

