Datavail Joins Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer Program to Drive Customer Success

"At Datavail we are committed to expanding our relationship with Oracle and enhancing our capabilities around the broad spectrum of Oracle's solutions. This achievement is an exciting step in our path to help customers adopt Oracle's cloud technologies," said Mark Perlstein, CEO of Datavail.



The CEI program was developed to provide customers with a clear, objective, and informative view of partner qualifications for implementing Oracle SaaS solutions. Through the OPN Solutions Catalog, customers are now able to identify and engage with partner firms that best align to their specific project needs. Access to this information helps customers minimize implementation risk, quickly adopt new cloud functionality, and realize the maximum potential of the Oracle Cloud.



"We are committed to helping our partners drive customer success across the Oracle Cloud portfolio," said Camillo Speroni, vice president of Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. "We remain committed to providing partners with the training and resources needed to drive customer advocacy, and make the journey to cloud as smooth and successful as possible for customers."



About Datavail

Datavail provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics, and applications and specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint. Datavail is a leading provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database, applications and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. With more than 900 employees on payroll and core operations in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

