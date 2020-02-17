Datavalet And Alpine Growth Partners Launch Growth And Acquisition Strategy With New CEO

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet Technologies Inc. ("Datavalet"), a leader in wireless network management, and its majority investor Alpine Growth Partners LP ("AGP"), a Canadian private investment firm, are pleased to announce the expansion of Datavalet's growth strategy with a focus on mergers and acquisitions of owner-operated managed network services companies. This shift will aid in the acceleration of both product and commercial strategies as the company continues to grow its influence in the global Wi-Fi and network management industry.

To support this acquisition strategy, AGP has brought on long-term ally Stephane Boisvert from Datavalet's Board of Directors as the new Chief Executive Officer of Datavalet. Stephane brings industry expertise, leadership in rapid growth contexts and expansive network to the C-suite. AGP Managing Partners and Datavalet Co-Presidents Daniel Forest and Toby Chang have also pivoted their operating roles to further support organic and M&A growth, moving into the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer within Datavalet, respectively.

"Stephane brings commercial acumen, demonstrated success in driving value through mergers and acquisitions, and an essential understanding of the business to the table," said Daniel Forest, CFO of Datavalet and Managing Partner of AGP. "We see incredible promise in merger and acquisition opportunities and with Stephane at the table leading our management team, we have the bench strength for enhanced coordination, execution, and successful integration of acquisitions."

As a private equity-backed, strategic acquirer in the network management sector, Datavalet is seeking to scale independent network managed services firms beyond typical growth constraints and hurdles. "In further building out the market leader in capabilities and effectiveness in the managed network services space, we're looking to work with highly experienced network engineers and founders that want to take their business and customers to the next level, while safeguarding their financial security," continued Daniel Forest. "Our channel partner distribution model, in-house development capabilities, exceptional team and financial backing allow us to arrange real win-wins with owner-operators."

"We are very excited to have Stephane Boisvert joining the Datavalet team as CEO and believe his repertoire as a proven leader will only benefit the accelerated organic growth strategy," said Toby Chang, COO of Datavalet and Managing Partner of AGP. "Cultivating a strong team in an acquisitive context is the natural next step forward in Datavalet's rapid evolution. As the company prepares to take on an additional level of strategic growth, its aim remains the same: to cement Datavalet's place as a global, independent leader in Wi-Fi and network managed solutions."

About Datavalet

Datavalet is a managed Wi-Fi and branch network services and SaaS provider for multi-location businesses seeking to drive customer engagement and loyalty, while containing costs and maximizing performance. As a responsive single point of contact, we provide end-to-end services that address managed branch network needs, allowing our customers to concentrate on their core business. By leveraging our team's consultative insights, we enable marketing, IT and operations teams alike to drive improved customer experience and harness analytics to increase sales and improve efficiency. Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers. datavalet.com

About Alpine Growth Partners

AGP invests in and grows small- to medium-sized businesses in Canada and the United States. Partnering with highly experienced managers and investors, its approach is to fuel growth through hands-on involvement in the business. AGP assembled a team of world-class entrepreneurs, operating executives and investors that share a common passion for growing small to mid-sized companies in North America and beyond. Its investor group includes many accomplished business leaders, providing the vision, expertise, discipline, and experience necessary to enhance the long-term value of the companies AGP partners with.

