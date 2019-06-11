Datavalet Announces the Launch of New Donation Functionality through Wi-Fi

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet has launched a new feature enabling its clients to receive donations via their existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. This feature provides a simple way for Datavalet's clients to further fundraising activities and allows Wi-Fi users to easily and quickly donate to a specific cause when connected to the client's wireless network.

When connecting to Wi-Fi, users can be greeted with a message promoting various fundraising initiatives or causes and can promptly choose to donate prior to accessing the wireless network. The donation functionality then ensures that the funds collected are transferred to the selected foundation without any additional assistance from the client's IT or fundraising staff. Users can select from recommended pre-populated amounts or leave a custom donation amount. In addition to this new capability, Datavalet also oversees the campaign and captive portal set up, manages and tracks all payments, and provides insightful analytics about donation campaigns for more intelligent fundraising.

"This new functionality is particularly useful for healthcare organizations in order to simplify complex fundraising initiatives," said Daniel Forest, Co-President of Datavalet. "However, we also see strong interest from other types of organizations that support social or environmental causes and see this new capability as a convenient tool in helping them reach their donation or corporate citizenship objectives."

Since 1998, Datavalet has been providing medium to large-scale managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to North American multi-location organizations. It serves a number of prestigious clients and well-known global brands in several sectors such as retail, restaurants, financial services, healthcare and transportation to name a few. Datavalet also benefits from long-term partnerships with major telecommunications operators and leading wireless equipment vendors. Focused on innovation and irreproachable services, Datavalet ensures seamless, reliable, and secure wireless connections between people, sites and networks.

