Datavalet Helps Teams Work Remotely During COVID-19 Crisis

MONTREAL, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet Technologies is promoting its networks solutioning capabilities to help organizations maintain operations amid government-imposed measures to encourage social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Datavalet CEO Stephane Boisvert says their team's ability to help clients implement and manage specialized remote work connectivity solutions is critical at a time where a growing number of customers are asking for help with their contingency "work from home" plans. As a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks, Datavalet has numerous clients in the banking, finance, insurance, government and airline sectors - each with very unique needs. Many of these businesses rely on calls centers, for instance, to maintain their day-to-day operations, and need to find viable work from home solutions during this unprecedented time.

"Many organizations are struggling to maintain acceptable levels of customer service," says Boisvert. "This challenge is even greater for those that must comply with strict regulations. Getting their teams set up to work remotely with access to core business applications, while also meeting data security and other regulatory requirements is putting immense strain on IT departments. Our networking solutions will help lighten their workload."

Datavalet's remote work from home solutions span Virtual Private Network (VPN), Remote Access Point (RAP) Wi-Fi and Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technologies among others. For organizations whose IT resources are strained, Datavalet's team will provide end-to-end services, from needs scoping and network design to full deployment and ongoing remote support.

About Datavalet Technologies

For the last 20 years, Datavalet has designed, deployed and managed Wi-Fi networks for some of the world's biggest brands, including retail chains, banks, airports, and more. Its full range of managed Wi-Fi solutions and services allow businesses to monetize their Wi-Fi network without straining their internal IT resources.

Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers. datavalet.com

