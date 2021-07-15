DataValidation, Email Verification Provider, Acquired by Emailable

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emailable, a leading email deliverability provider, announced today that it has acquired DataValidation. The two companies are coming together to provide sales and marketing teams with access to the most highly rated and trusted email validation and verification solution available in the market.

Founded in 2007, and trusted by more than 170,000 customers worldwide, DataValidation was one of the first email validation services on the market and is responsible for pioneering email verification via API, providing a self-service web application, and offering free email quality reports.

Over the next year, Emailable will work to consolidate both companies' infrastructure and strategies. Within the next month, existing DataValidation customers will have access to both platforms. By bringing together their complementary strengths and increasing investment in innovation, DataValidation and Emailable will help companies eliminate email data quality and deliverability issues.

"This acquisition enables us to accelerate our growth at a more rapid pace while doubling in size," says Sean Heilweil, Emailable CEO.

DataValidation becomes Emailables' second acquisition, acquiring competitor TheChecker earlier this year. The team will remain on throughout the transitionary period, while DataValidation CEO Mike Marian will serve as an advisor to Emailable moving forward.

"The synergy between Emailable and DataValidation will open new horizons for consumers of email deliverability and verification services. Together we will blaze a new trail of innovation and leadership within the segment," added Marian.

360 Family Office served as an advisor to Emailable in the transaction.

About Emailable

Emailable is a leading email deliverability solutions company. We're building platforms and products we would love to use. A robust and diverse team formed of curious and creative professionals who work towards a common goal: make email validation affordable and straightforward. Headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and São Paulo, Emailable has a global team spread across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Learn more at emailable.com.

About DataValidation

Data Validation is a leading provider of email verification and deliverability solutions, built by marketers for marketers. Founded in 2007, the company gained the trust of more than 170,000 customers by combining reputation and reliability. Learn more at datavalidation.com .

Media Contact:

Luiza Zeccer

Phone: (516) 231-8366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Emailable