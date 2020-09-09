Datavant Enters into Two Real-World and Clinical Data Linking Agreements with Janssen R&D

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, today announced two agreements with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen R&D), to help link multiple real-world and clinical data sources with a goal to accelerate initiatives to build better medicines for patients.

Under the first agreement1, Janssen R&D gains access to Datavant's privacy-protecting linking technology to integrate disparate data sets to create rich, longitudinal real-world and clinical datasets to better understand the holistic patient journey, thereby enhancing the design and execution of Janssen's clinical development programs for patients. Under the agreement, Datavant's linking technology may be used for a variety of use cases spanning research and development and commercial.

In addition, Datavant and Janssen R&D have entered into a separate agreement2 for Janssen to offer guidance and insights to Datavant's strategy in relation to new product and service offerings, including efforts to link clinical trial data to real-world evidence to enhance clinical trial execution, as well as enable long-term studies to monitor the safety and efficacy of interventions.

"We are delighted to enter into these agreements with Janssen, a company that has continually pursued innovative solutions to improve patient care, and we are excited to contribute our technology to their efforts," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. "The ability to safely connect data from across the healthcare ecosystem to understand the safety and efficacy of, and access to drugs creates the opportunity to greatly improve patient outcomes, and we look forward to building our collaboration."

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

1Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is the party to this agreement.

2Janssen Research & Development, LLC is the party to this agreement.

