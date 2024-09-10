Datavant expands capabilities to give healthcare organizations a comprehensive view of patient health with modern digital toolset

Company acquires Apixio's AI-based Connected Care platform and value-based solutions to propel the shift to an outcomes-based healthcare system by unlocking the value of data

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant , the leading health data platform company, is expanding its analytical capabilities and digital tool solution set to help healthcare organizations more accurately predict and proactively address patient health needs. To deliver this deeper support, the Company is bringing together its medical record retrieval network and coding technology with two key divisions of Apixio , a leading healthcare data and analytics company. Datavant will integrate Apixio's AI-powered Connected Care platform and its value-based care solutions suite to deliver faster, and smarter actionable insights, paired with flexible and seamless workflows to power improved care quality and drive cost efficiency.

Healthcare organizations generate 137 terabytes of data daily and approximately 1.2 billion patient-related documents annually. Yet, this wealth of structured and unstructured data is typically fragmented, unorganized, and difficult to access – making much of it unusable in the provision of care. Innovation in healthcare hinges on breaking down data silos and surfacing actionable insights to improve performance and care across the healthcare ecosystem. "Joining Apixio's proven platform and supporting talent with our own will enable us to deliver more efficient operational improvements to healthcare organizations and better clinical insights where it matters most," said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Datavant. "With our combined resources and expertise, we'll deliver more comprehensive and impactful solutions to our clients. We'll also improve our speed to market to be nimbler in responding to healthcare's rapidly evolving value-based care landscape."

"We look forward to the significant capabilities and potential that this union of two innovative market leaders will unlock," said Sachin Patel, CEO of Apixio. "Datavant's unparalleled scale and provider network will expand the breadth of data powering Apixio's AI across multiple workflow applications, further solidifying our payer-provider analytics leadership as we continue to serve an increasingly broad and sophisticated set of customers."

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data platform company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust health data network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com .

About Apixio

Apixio is the Connected Care Platform at the intersection of health plans and providers. Our actionable AI technology, flexible services, and seamless workflows power accurate payments and high-quality patient care so healthcare organizations can thrive as the industry moves toward value-based reimbursement models. Learn more at www.apixio.com .

