Datavant Hires Mark Karch as Chief Commercial Officer to Scale Open Data Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, today announced the appointment of Mark Karch as Chief Commercial Officer.

Throughout his career, Mr. Karch has held commercial leadership positions in both healthcare data and technology. He joins Datavant from IQVIA, where he led SaaS technology sales. Mr. Karch originally joined IQVIA through the acquisition of Appature, where he led the company's commercial launch and served as EVP of Commercialization. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President of the pharmaceutical business at Allscripts.

"I am thrilled to join Datavant to further its mission to connect the world's health data to improve patient care," said Mr. Karch. "In three years, Datavant has assembled the world's largest open healthcare data ecosystem powered by a robust technology platform. I was deeply impressed by the team's rapid growth and commitment to its mission, and look forward to continuing to scale a world class sales and partnerships organization."

"We are excited to welcome Mark to the Datavant team. As we continue to scale our ecosystem of partnerships, Mark's deep leadership experience in health data, technology, and life sciences will allow our many customers and partners to more effortlessly navigate the fragmented health data landscape and unlock the power of connected health data for their organizations -- and for the patients that we all serve," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer at Datavant.

Mr. Karch joining Datavant caps a year of rapid growth for the company and its open data ecosystem. In recent months, Datavant has:

