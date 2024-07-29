Datavant, Premier Inc, Privacy Analytics to Showcase Privacy Enhancing Technologies in Healthcare at Congressional Briefing

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leading health data platform company, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Congressional briefing on privacy enhancing technologies in healthcare. The event, hosted by the Healthcare Trust Institute (HTI), will take place on July 30, 2024, from 12 PM to 1 PM. This briefing will bring together outstanding speakers to discuss cutting-edge innovations in data privacy protection, along with specific use cases and regulatory considerations.

This event will highlight the importance of privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) and their role in safeguarding sensitive health data. Datavant will speak to examples of how its advanced solutions protect patient data while maintaining the ability to derive valuable insights from healthcare information.

"We are excited to participate in this important briefing," said Jonah Leshin, Head of Product Data Science at Privacy Hub by Datavant. "Privacy-preserving record linking (PPRL) technology is revolutionizing how we connect fragmented healthcare data across clinical trials and real-world data sources. By securely linking these data sets while protecting patient privacy, we can enhance America's clinical trial infrastructure and pharmaceutical safety surveillance. This technology not only protects patient data but also provides deeper insights that drive more effective healthcare solutions."

The event will feature distinguished speakers, including Jonah Leshin, Head of Product Data Science at Privacy Hub by Datavant, Mason Ingram, Senior Director of Government Affairs at Premier Inc., and Dr. Brian Rasquinha, Associate Director of Solution Architecture at Privacy Analytics, an IQVIA company. They will provide insights into the latest advancements in PETs and their impact on the healthcare industry.

"The Healthcare Trust Institute is honored to present the expertise of our member organizations who are on the cutting edge of innovating in data privacy protection," said Tina Grande, the Healthcare Trust Institute. "Privacy enhancing technologies are not well-understood by many of us. It's vital that we bring knowledge and awareness of this important innovation to policymakers who are grappling with how to address privacy concerns in our information civilization."

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data platform company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

