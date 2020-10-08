Datavant Raises $40 Million in Series B Financing to Expand Open Health Data Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping life sciences and healthcare organizations safely connect their data while protecting patient privacy, today announced $40 million in Series B funding, bringing Datavant's cumulative fundraising to $83 million. The round was led by Transformation Capital , with participation by new investors Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. and Cigna Ventures , as well as participation by existing shareholders Roivant Sciences and Flex Capital . This investment will support Datavant as it continues to expand the open healthcare data ecosystem and reduce the friction in the exchange and linking of healthcare data.

"Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. The fragmentation of health data across institutions holds back every part of medical research and patient care," said Travis May, Founder & CEO of Datavant. "By making it safe and easy to connect data across institutions, Datavant aspires to accelerate medical research, improve clinical trials, and ultimately enhance patient care. We have already seen real-world data make a clear difference in our understanding of the current public health crisis, and we believe that real-world data will accelerate our understanding and ability to treat other diseases."

Datavant provides technology to help data holders manage the privacy, security, compliance, and trust required to enable safe data exchange. Datavant's technology is used by more than 350 institutions to enable them to de-identify their data sets, which are then seamlessly linkable to other data sets within the Datavant ecosystem.

"As the digitization of healthcare has generated a massive amount of data, data silos have proliferated, limiting the utility of this valuable real-world data. Datavant's solutions, together with its partner ecosystem, solves the data fragmentation challenge for clients across the healthcare continuum. We were impressed with Datavant's ubiquity across both health data sources and health data users today, and we are thrilled to help accelerate the company's mission," said Mike Dixon, Managing Partner at Transformation Capital.

Datavant has seen remarkable momentum over the past year, including:

Datavant's ecosystem of more than 350 institutions comprises:

More than 70 academic medical centers which utilize Datavant to connect data to research the safety and efficacy of therapies, assess population health, and accelerate clinical trials

Leading pharmaceutical companies which use Datavant to create a single view of the patient across the drug life cycle, unifying siloed data to power enhanced clinical trials, health economics and outcomes research, patient recruitment, and commercial analytics

Over 100 health technology and data companies which use Datavant to bring together and integrate disparate real-world datasets to create valuable data products, power their own analyses, and to make data available for their customers in a privacy-preserving, linkable form

Leading health insurers which use Datavant to connect data for utilization forecasting, cost prediction, outcome-based contracting, and to more effectively direct care management for their most at-risk members

More than 20 specialty pharmacies and patient hubs, which work with Datavant to make their data linkable for adherence and commercial analytics

Dozens of labs which make their data linkable for research, outcomes analysis, patient recruitment, and commercial analytics

Government agencies seeking to understand the safety and efficacy of drugs and bridge siloed data resources to better plan public health responses

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

