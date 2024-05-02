Datavant Set to Revolutionize Health Data Technology with New Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Armbrester

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leading provider of data technology for healthcare, announced the appointment of Kyle Armbrester as Chief Executive Officer. Armbrester joins Datavant from CVS Health, where he was the CEO of Signify Health, a leading provider of value-based care services for health plans and providers. Before Signify Health, Kyle was the Chief Product Officer at Athenahealth, a nationwide cloud-based medical record and revenue cycle management company. His experience building digital products that span health plans, health providers, life science companies, and electronic medical record systems (EMRs) will accelerate Datavant's promise to make the world's health data safe, accessible, and usable.

Datavant believes that health data fragmentation is one of the greatest problems of our time. Interoperability — the ability to find, move, and share health data in a compliant way, while also guarding patient privacy — has long been one of the hardest problems to solve across the health technology landscape. Responsibly powering every health decision with a complete view of the patient has an almost limitless potential to improve human health: medical professionals make better treatment decisions, health plans can better optimize coverage, research can develop new treatments faster, healthcare costs can be dramatically reduced and patient centered care can become a reality.

Datavant is ushering in a new generation of capabilities with a digital connectivity platform that will bring together a full longitudinal view of a patient at the click of a button, in a compliant and privacy-preserving manner. With more than 500 real-world data partners and 70,000 US hospitals and clinics in its digital network, Datavant enables the exchange of 100 million patient records per year and tokenizes over 100 billion records per month. The company's capabilities unlock use cases ranging from continuity of care, to patient record requests, to risk adjustment, to enabling the next big scientific breakthroughs that will propel healthcare forward.

"Powering every health decision with full longitudinal data of a patient — across life sciences companies, providers of care, and health plans — is one of the toughest, yet most rewarding challenges we face," says incoming CEO, Kyle Armbrester. "Interoperability will drive better care for patients, more optimized healthcare costs, and fuller realization of life-saving research. Datavant is on the cusp of surmounting the industry's exponential data fragmentation problem, with an unparalleled network and range of data logistics capabilities. This is the perfect moment to accelerate the product roadmap, invest in technology and artificial intelligence, and build the data fabric that enables our customers, who spend their days serving patients and human health."

"The Datavant team has built an outlier business; high growth and profitability at scale, unparalleled customer retention and outcomes, and amazing talent and culture," said Pete McCabe, Datavant's prior CEO. "The suite of digital tools we've built is powering an unparalleled network of almost 3,000 Health systems and 15,000 clinics, 24 of the top 25 Payers, 19 of the top 20 Life Sciences companies, and over 600 Real World data companies — and is transforming the way data is made secure, accessible, and usable to improve human health. I am excited to partner with one of the industry's most sought-after executives and growth leaders to drive the next phase of Datavant's growth."

Matt Holt, Chairman of the Board at Datavant, and President, Private Equity at New Mountain Capital, "Datavant is experiencing an acceleration of growth, driven by increased demand for patient health data sets, across all end markets including patients, providers, payers and life science companies, and their suppliers. The company has become the market leading SaaS Platform Company in the healthcare field, and we are incredibly thankful for Pete McCabe's leadership during this period of transformation and significant value creation. Pete's leadership has been a critical factor leading to Datavant's strong market position in the most important sector of the US economy. New Mountain had tremendous success with Kyle Armbrester at Signify Health, and we look forward to working with him again. We're especially excited to support Pete's go-forward partnership with Kyle as Datavant fulfills its mission of enabling patient-centric healthcare, where every decision across the industry is backed by data."

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data logistics company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

Media Contact

Datavant

[email protected]

SOURCE Datavant