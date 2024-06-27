Datavant signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to power cloud-first healthcare data discovery and assessment

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leading health data platform company, today announced it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to power cloud-first healthcare data discovery and assessment products across the healthcare and life sciences industry.

In the last five years, the healthcare industry has seen an explosion of data, reflecting not just a patient's healthcare encounters, but also novel data sources such as genomic and biomarker data. These datasets can provide a wealth of clinical and scientific information, but their siloed nature has made it difficult for data users to determine which datasets are most appropriate for their unique enterprise needs. Healthcare and life sciences user demand for this type of fit-for-purpose data requires a technology solution at scale.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our relationship with AWS in pursuit of providing our customers with a secure and scalable solution for leveraging healthcare data across the enterprise. We've heard from our customers that better data discovery and utilization will empower them to answer their most strategic questions across drug development, clinical research, and population health use cases," said Kyle Armbrester, Datavant CEO.

This strategic collaboration expands upon Datavant's and AWS' existing relationship, which created Datavant Connect tokenization technology as a compatible offering for AWS. With this SCA, Datavant will build additional capabilities leveraging AWS Clean Rooms – a service that helps companies collaborate with partners without sharing raw data – to provide a "no underlying data movement" solution for pre-sales feasibility analyses between data sources and data buyers.

With an initial focus on tools for data discovery and data partner assessment, the collaboration will accelerate the process of finding and evaluating fit-for-purpose datasets. This enables a more efficient and secure approach for healthcare data discovery, evaluation, and analytics.

"The majority of healthcare data today is still not being used to the fullest extent possible, due to strategic, privacy, and data wrangling challenges," said Arnaub Chatterjee, Datavant President and GM of Life Sciences, Ecosystem, and Public Sector. "By delivering Datavant Connect capabilities directly where data resides, our customers will benefit from enhanced data security and faster time to insight."

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data platform company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

