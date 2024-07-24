Datavant to Showcase AI Innovations in Clinical Trials at AI Demonstration Day on Capitol Hill

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leading health data platform company, announced today its upcoming participation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Demonstration Day reception on July 25, 2024. This prestigious event, hosted by AdvaMed, and honorarily co-hosted by Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), both chairs of the Senate AI Caucus, will showcase AI-enabled medical devices and technologies from leading healthcare companies.

Datavant will feature groundbreaking AI innovations in clinical trials, demonstrating the potential of artificial intelligence to transform patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. This showcase will be conducted in partnership with Premier, Inc. leveraging their extensive real-world data sets to enhance the development and execution of clinical trials.

"Participating in the Senate AI Showcase is a remarkable opportunity for us to demonstrate the revolutionary impact of AI on clinical trials," said Kyle Armbrester, CEO at Datavant. "Our partnership with Premier enables us to harness diverse and comprehensive data sets, driving unprecedented innovation and significantly improving patient outcomes. We are at the forefront of a healthcare transformation that will set new standards in the industry."

The event will bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and healthcare experts, to discuss the advancements and applications of AI in healthcare. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how AI is being utilized to develop new medicines, enhance disease detection and diagnosis, and assist healthcare providers.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com .

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data platform company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

Media Contact:

Datavant

[email protected]

SOURCE Datavant