Datavard Acquires Formbit, Bolsters System Landscape Transformation Offering For Global Enterprise Customers

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavard, a recognized global leader in data transformation and solutions with a history of 20 years in SAP landscape transformation, today announced it has acquired Formbit, a leading expert in SAP-certified System Landscape Optimization (SLO) projects, expanding Datavard's services portfolio while bringing deep knowledge in SLO to its already highly talented US business unit.

"We are delighted to welcome the Formbit team into the Datavard family," said Gregor Stoecker, Datavard CEO. "Formbit's DNA is perfectly aligned to our own and by adding such a recognized expert in SAP data transformations to our world-class team at Datavard we are excited to bring even more impactful results for our customers while extending the world class delivery capability of Datavard."

"With Datavard it has been clear for a long time that we have a shared culture and values, work ethic, along with an uncompromising focus on the success of our customers," said Doug O Brian, Formbit partner. "We've worked together with Datavard for over a decade and this merging of two teams is the right idea for our customers and it is one built off a foundation of trust."

Under terms of the acquisition, Datavard will absorb Formbit solutions and services into its US business and the Formbit name will cease to exist. Formbit partners, Doug O'Brian and John Franey, will join Datavard as Senior Architects working on SLO transformation engagements reporting to Datavard's US Managing Director, Tim White.

At Datavard, we are deeply passionate about other people's data.

Our team is a recognized global leader in data transformation and management solutions with decades of experience helping many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations to transform, innovate and optimize their critical data assets.

Datavard brings unparalleled SAP® data and system expertise for SAP S/4HANA® and SAP BW/4HANA® migration, Big Data landscape design, cloud migration, System Landscape Optimization (SLO), transformation and system harmonization.

Datavard is a privately held company with more than 200 data-driven employees around the world. We are headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.DATAVARD.com on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and our Expert Blog.

