DataVerge Opens Second Meet-Me Room to Support Growth and Provide an Always-On Connection

Customers benefit from more secure data exchange as well as increased network performance and scalability

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge , owner and operator of Brooklyn's largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility, has announced the opening of a second Meet-Me Room (MMR) at its Brooklyn flagship facility. MMRs facilitate the exchange of data and traffic between networks and eliminate local loops, allowing network providers and tenants to cross connect. As a result, data exchange is more cost effective and more secure for DataVerge's ecosystem of carriers and customers. This second MMR will increase capacity, add redundancy and sustain the increased demand for colocation and expanded connectivity needs for businesses in Brooklyn and the greater Tri-State area.

The additional MMR at DataVerge also enables multiple telecommunications and network service providers to ensure an always-on connection between their equipment, which streamlines the exchange of data and traffic between their networks. Moreover, by facilitating a redundant connection among internet service providers (ISPs), cable companies, cloud service providers, and other tenants, DataVerge ensures the uninterrupted flow of data within the colocation facility.

"Our additional MMR demonstrates how we support our core mission of delivering the highest quality set of connectivity options to Brooklyn and Tri-State businesses, which are demanding robust and expanded connectivity to handle the increasing amount of data that their operations require," said Ray Sidler , CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "Many of our customers choose us because DataVerge provides the only meeting point for connectivity in Industry City and furnishes a carrier-neutral rich ecosystem of more than 30 top-tier carriers and network providers. By boosting the value that we offer to our customers through this second MMR, we are improving the local technology community and the local economy at large."



As DataVerge expands its interconnection capacity in response to local demand, companies in Brooklyn and the surrounding area have the opportunity to benefit through redundant connectivity and increased capacity. With a choice of over 30 top-tier carriers, including Astound, Zayo, Arelion, Crown Castle, Lightpath, Boldyn, Verizon, AT&T and more, local businesses and developers are better equipped to use more data in novel ways to increase their productivity, efficiency and competitiveness.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over top-tier 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

SOURCE DataVerge