DataWalk And ShadowDragon Team To Enhance Investigative Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataWalk and ShadowDragon have formed a strategic technical alliance to facilitate more complete and detailed investigations incorporating open source monitoring and scalable collection methods. ShadowDragon is a recognized leader in acquiring tailored content including open-source, social media, and deep/dark web to support intelligence (OSINT/SOCMINT) and proprietary protocol analysis and collection activities.

This relationship ensures law enforcement agencies, the intelligence community, and corporate security offices are well equipped to investigate high-value targets, discover and expose threats against their operations, deliver cybersecurity insights, and provide better overall situational awareness.

"ShadowDragon digital tools enable access to over 85 top-tier social media providers, related watering holes and account-based online entities," said Daniel Clemens, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ShadowDragon. "Our SocialNet platform relates specific information for greater success on attribution; exposes connections, associates, and aids in lifestyle analysis for greater discernment; and correlates geographical references. Using our IOMonitor for tailored collection and monitoring on the dark web, communication protocols (WhatsApp, Telegram) and social media ensures our clients never miss detecting or exposing critical connections while also allowing threat assessment teams the ability to collect, tag and alert on targeted information."

DataWalk, with seamless API integration with ShadowDragon, aggregates content from various sources to help connect and relate disparate data into a coherent and consumable analytical product. Combined with content derived from multiple sources, including other subscription-based services, DataWalk provides the next generation system for sophisticated analytics.

"We are pleased to be able to make the capabilities of ShadowDragon available to DataWalk customers," said DataWalk CEO Gabe Gotthard. "The ability to integrate content from different sources, at scale, under a single interface guarantees more accurate results, faster response times, and more complete investigations."

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon architects cyber intelligence solutions to reveal threat information to organizations, enabling them to stop and attribute targeted actions of malicious actors in the physical or digital world. These solutions monitor and analyze data from proprietary databases, the Internet and the dark web. ShadowDragon solutions are used by hundreds of businesses, intelligence and law enforcement organizations around the world. The company is based in the United States. For more information, see https://www.shadowdragon.io

About DataWalk

DataWalk is an analytical platform for revealing patterns, relationships, and anomalies for large-scale, multi-source intelligence operations. Using patented technologies combining a massively scalable big-data engine with user-friendly visual interfaces, DataWalk allows agencies to rapidly import and blend data from multiple sources into a singular data view using intuitive visualizations including histograms, link charts, maps, and timelines for faster intelligence-led decision-making. DataWalk Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California and also has operations in Washington D.C. For more information see http://www.datawalk.com.

