DataWeave Announces 660%+ Revenue Growth in Three Years, Features on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ 2019

1700%+ revenue growth in North America during the period of evaluation, owing to aggressive customer acquisition in an increasingly maturing market for competitive intelligence and e-commerce analytics solutions

during the period of evaluation, owing to aggressive customer acquisition in an increasingly maturing market for competitive intelligence and e-commerce analytics solutions Net revenue retention rate of 109% last year, as a result of healthy growth in cross-sells, up-sells and usage within the installed base of customers

last year, as a result of healthy growth in cross-sells, up-sells and usage within the installed base of customers 200% growth in number of employees over the last two years, with offices now in San Francisco , Seattle , Baltimore , Boston , Bangalore and Singapore

over the last two years, with offices now in , , , , and Noteworthy new global customers like QVC, Overstock, Dorel, Sauder, Timex and many more

Karthik Bettadapura, Co-founder & CEO at DataWeave, credits the company's exponential growth to a steady rise in the adoption of SaaS-based competitive intelligence technologies among e-commerce businesses and brands, especially in North America. He said, "We're delighted to be recognized as one of the foremost technology leaders globally. Having established a large global footprint over the last few years, we're optimistic about accelerating our growth further by scaling our technology platform, enhancing our product-suite, expanding our partner network and continuing to deliver value to our e-commerce and brand customers."

"Success in the technology sector requires a special mix of innovation, creativity and leadership," said Mike Horne, Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Leader. "With its 661% growth rate over three years, DataWeave has shown that they have what it takes to create and sustain success."

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific selection and qualifications

The Technology Fast 500 list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company", defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.

About DataWeave

DataWeave is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides Competitive Intelligence as a Service to e-commerce businesses and consumer brands, enabling them to compete profitably and accelerate revenue growth. The company's proprietary technology platform helps e-commerce businesses to make smarter pricing and merchandising decisions, as well as consumer brands to protect their online brand equity and optimize their e-commerce performance.

For more information, visit the DataWeave website.

Contact information:

Shailendra Nagarajan

Director of Marketing

DataWeave

press@dataweave.com

+1-425-458-5110

SOURCE DataWeave