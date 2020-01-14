DataWeave Announces 660%+ Revenue Growth in Three Years, Features on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ 2019
Jan 14, 2020, 03:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataWeave, a provider of AI-powered Competitive Intelligence as a Service for e-commerce businesses and consumer brands, today announced that it has been featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ 2019, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in various global regions. The company is ranked third in South East Asia and 121st in Asia Pacific by Deloitte, having achieved 661% revenue growth in the last three years.
DataWeave's performance has been driven by diverse factors, such as:
- 1700%+ revenue growth in North America during the period of evaluation, owing to aggressive customer acquisition in an increasingly maturing market for competitive intelligence and e-commerce analytics solutions
- Net revenue retention rate of 109% last year, as a result of healthy growth in cross-sells, up-sells and usage within the installed base of customers
- 200% growth in number of employees over the last two years, with offices now in San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore, Boston, Bangalore and Singapore
- Noteworthy new global customers like QVC, Overstock, Dorel, Sauder, Timex and many more
Karthik Bettadapura, Co-founder & CEO at DataWeave, credits the company's exponential growth to a steady rise in the adoption of SaaS-based competitive intelligence technologies among e-commerce businesses and brands, especially in North America. He said, "We're delighted to be recognized as one of the foremost technology leaders globally. Having established a large global footprint over the last few years, we're optimistic about accelerating our growth further by scaling our technology platform, enhancing our product-suite, expanding our partner network and continuing to deliver value to our e-commerce and brand customers."
"Success in the technology sector requires a special mix of innovation, creativity and leadership," said Mike Horne, Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Leader. "With its 661% growth rate over three years, DataWeave has shown that they have what it takes to create and sustain success."
Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific selection and qualifications
The Technology Fast 500 list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company", defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.
About DataWeave
DataWeave is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides Competitive Intelligence as a Service to e-commerce businesses and consumer brands, enabling them to compete profitably and accelerate revenue growth. The company's proprietary technology platform helps e-commerce businesses to make smarter pricing and merchandising decisions, as well as consumer brands to protect their online brand equity and optimize their e-commerce performance.
