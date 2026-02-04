Dataweavers Appoints Cüneyt Uysal as VP of Sales, North America and Jill Roberson as VP, Global Marketing

New leadership hires accelerate Dataweavers' AI-native approach to digital operations and experience delivery

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataweavers, the leading platform operations solution for enterprise digital experience ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Cüneyt Uysal as Vice President of Sales, North America, and Jill Roberson as Vice President, Global Marketing. These strategic hires support Dataweavers' continued growth as enterprises increasingly seek a modern digital operations platform that enables faster launches, higher reliability, lower operating costs, and scalable delivery without added complexity.

With rising adoption across global markets and enterprise customers including Toyota, Global Payments, QBE, and Rio Tinto, Dataweavers is strengthening its go-to-market leadership to support its next phase of expansion.

"Enterprises don't win digital experience with tools alone, they win with execution," said Ben Shapiro, Founder and CEO of Dataweavers. "Dataweavers was built to remove the friction of cloud infrastructure management and platform operations, giving digital teams a foundation that is reliable, consistent, and ready to scale. With Cüneyt and Jill joining the team, we are expanding our ability to help organizations move faster, operate with confidence, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

As Vice President of Global Marketing, Roberson will lead Dataweavers' global marketing strategy, helping organizations understand the critical role platform operations plays in modern digital experience delivery, where uptime, performance, and consistency are essential.

"Customer expectations have never been higher, and there is no tolerance for slow, inconsistent, or unreliable digital experiences," said Roberson. "This is no longer just an engineering challenge. It is a growth challenge, and Dataweavers has a proven track record of helping organizations meet it."

As Vice President of Sales, North America, Uysal will lead Dataweavers' enterprise sales strategy, partnering with organizations to modernize digital platform operations and unlock measurable value from their digital experience investments.

"Digital experience is the front door for every brand, and enterprise teams are under pressure to demonstrate value faster than ever," said Uysal. "Dataweavers enables organizations to improve performance and security, reduce operating costs, and accelerate innovation, without the burden of managing the infrastructure layer."

With these appointments, Dataweavers will continue investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and global go-to-market expansion, helping organizations turn execution speed into a sustained competitive advantage.

About Dataweavers

Dataweavers is the leading AI-native platform operations solution for modern digital experience ecosystems. Designed to operate across platforms, clouds, and regions, Dataweavers supports leading technologies including Microsoft Azure, Sitecore, Optimizely, and Contentstack. By automating and standardizing digital platform operations, Dataweavers helps enterprises launch faster, reduce costs, improve reliability, and scale digital experiences with confidence.

