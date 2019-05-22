Datawords and Contentsquare Partner to Provide a 360-Degree Solution on Global Consumer Behavior

Today, consumers expect a more personalized experience wherever they are and however they connect. In order for premium brands to stay competitive, it's vital that they understand and anticipate the unique expectations of customers across borders. With globalized UX insights, brands will have the power to understand how customers in different regions are interacting with their apps and websites, and therefore be able to quickly adapt to boost engagement and conversion.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Contentsquare, a company with which we already share many values and clients in different sectors," said Alexandre Crazover Co-founder of Datawords. "Together, we will help international brands get a deeper understanding of their customers' UX all over the world as well as adapt and streamline their digital campaigns to the local tech environment and cultural context."

"We are always looking for innovative solutions that immediately help our clients improve their Digital Happiness Index scores and bottom line results," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder Contentsquare. "With an increasing number of our clients operating across borders, we are partnering with Datawords to give these multi-nationals another advantage. Now brands can quickly understand how and why their visitor behavior varies by region and customize local experience to increase business across the board."

Datawords' multicultural understanding of the international digital landscape combined with Contentsquare's leading expert knowledge in user experience will allow digital marketers to unlock the doors of new opportunities with international consumers.

Created in 2000, Datawords combines the understanding of local cultures and technological expertise to implement the international strategies of major global brands on any digital platform. Headed by a team of co-founders, Datawords is today established in Europe, Asia and the USA. Datawords differentiates itself with e-multicultural technologies and the diverse backgrounds of its 600 employees who represent 50 nationalities and more than 60 languages. Datawords recorded a $75m turnover in 2018. Vanksen, 87seconds and Digiprod are also part of the Datawords Group.

Contentsquare is a digital experience optimization platform that helps businesses understand how and why users are interacting with their app, mobile and web sites. We compute billions of touch and mouse movements and transform this knowledge into profitable actions that increase engagement, reduce operational costs and maximize conversion rates. Using behavioral data, artificial intelligence and big data to provide automatic recommendations, Contentsquare empowers every member of the digital team to easily measure the impact their actions and make fast and productive data-driven decisions to optimize the customer journey. Learn more at www.contentsquare.com.

