Datawords Group strengthens its position in the German market with the appointment of Felix Elkmann

BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datawords Group, a global digital marketing agency powered by multicultural technologies, announces the appointment of Felix Elkmann as Senior Vice President in charge of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships.

The German Datawords team, supervised by Amrei Kipper, has convinced many German groups of the importance of multicultural technologies to effectively target their consumers worldwide. Thanks to this excellent work, Datawords Germany continues to grow by welcoming Felix Elkmann to its midst. Based in Berlin, Felix Elkmann will continue and accelerate the group's development in Germany.

In Germany, the team has already initiated partnerships with major brands such as Audi, MAM Baby, Montblanc or Henkel, and with numerous local subsidiaries of international brands.

As part of this newly created role, Felix Elkmann will help promote the group's expertise to new clients and strategic partners, drawing on his first-rate professional experience - notably in the field of software with Yext (of which he was the first employee in Europe and which he greatly contributed to developing in Germany) and the Axel Springer group (for which he helped develop digital sales, particularly in the United States where he lived for several years).

The Datawords Group, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, enables companies to roll out their digital strategy internationally through its technological know-how, multicultural expertise and mastery of the digital ecosystem. The group offers via its various brands (Datawords, Vanksen, Wezen, 87 seconds and Whatsquare) a comprehensive range of multicultural production services (linguistic consulting, video production, chatbots, localization, deployment of omnichannel content, etc.).

"We are delighted to welcome Felix to the Datawords Group team. His strong experience in the software industry combined with his fine-tuned knowledge of European and American markets and his sensitivity to our group's multicultural diversity make him a major asset to support the next stages of our development, particularly in Germany, where we have significant growth potential" said Alexandre Crazover, Datawords Group co-founder.

"I'm thrilled to join the Datawords Group, a fast-growing company whose values and ambition I share. I am deeply convinced that in order to succeed locally, it is essential to have a good understanding of the cultures and specificities of the different markets. I look forward to putting my software industry experience to work to further the Group's development." added Felix Elkmann, Senior Vice President responsible for Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Datawords Group.

Biography of Felix Elkmann

Before joining the Datawords Group, Felix Elkmann worked at Yext as Director of Market Development for EMEA. Prior to this, he was part of the German media group Axel Springer for 5 years, last as Head of Digital Sales for the Americas. Felix Elkmann also co-founded WomenNow.in, a media outlet for Indian women launched in 2015.

Felix Elkmann graduated with a Master's degree in History from Freiburg im Breisgau University (2010) and a Master's degree in Management from ESCP Europe (2008).

About Datawords

Created in 2000, Datawords combines the understanding of local cultures and technological expertise to implement the international strategies of major global brands on any digital platform. Headed by a team of co-founders, Datawords is today established in Europe, Asia and the USA. Datawords differentiates itself with e-multicultural technologies and the diverse backgrounds of its 800 employees who represent 50 nationalities and more than 60 languages. Datawords recorded a €70M turnover in 2019. Vanksen, 87seconds, Wezen and Whatsquare are also part of the Datawords Group.

More info on www.datawordsgroup.com and on LinkedIn.

Press contact

Raphaële Coulot-Brette / [email protected]

SOURCE Datawords Group

Related Links

http://www.datawordsgroup.com

