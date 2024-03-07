data.world's Groundbreaking AI Context Engine™ Helps Teams Build AI-Powered Applications With Data and Organizational Knowledge

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- data.world, the data catalog company built for the future of artificial intelligence, announced the launch of its AI Context Engine™. This pioneering new platform is designed to securely unlock vast amounts of organizational data for teams building and using chat interfaces with Large Language Models (LLMs).

The AI Context Engine is the first solution of its kind to give teams fast, trusted access to company knowledge. This launch marks a significant milestone in data.world's mission to help teams tap into the full potential of data.

Revolutionizing the Way Enterprises Empower Teams to Interact with Data

The AI Context Engine™ enables trusted conversations with company data and knowledge by using them as context for generative AI via the knowledge graph-powered data catalog and governance platform. Using the data captured in the knowledge graph, AI-powered applications can answer team questions with increased accuracy. The AI Context Engine™ can also help explain an LLM's path to query response, and which approved data sources and terms were used.

"Our AI Context Engine™ meets the urgent challenge facing data teams and decision makers who depend on data, by enabling data accessibility, governance, and explainability in a way that wasn't possible before," said Bryon Jacob, data.world's Co-founder and CTO. "We're seeding a culture where data-driven decision-making is the norm."

An AI Context Engine™ Use Case

If you work for an insurance company, you may ask an LLM: "What was the loss ratio across our large group health policies in Q4?" That's a straightforward question to ask about a book of business, but answering it requires some additional knowledge. How does the company calculate the loss ratio? How exactly does the organization classify policies by size and type?

An LLM can't use a general definition of those terms. The answers won't be accurate since they won't be company-specific. Teams to know exactly how the company defines those terms, as well as prove that the LLM has used the official definition of those terms. The AI Context Engine™ uses these business concepts to generate a trusted response that is more accurate and explainable than using LLMs alone.

Customers Are Expanding the Boundaries of the Data Catalog with AI

The data.world team partnered with customers pursuing AI initiatives to help them leverage data and organizational knowledge with LLMs. These customers have built new AI-powered tools and products with data.world at their core.

WPP , the world's largest advertising firm, developed a connected knowledge platform powered by AI that leverages data to solve client challenges and improve data-driven decision-making. Their generative AI feature for"driving creative ideation with data enables users to input a client challenge into the catalog. AI analysis suggests ideal data sets to tackle the challenges. WPP's key objectives for AI include driving broad user adoption of their data across the organization. They have now seen 1,500+ users and 70% of WPP agencies active on the data.world platform.

Power Digital , a performance marketing agency, built its AI-powered Nova platform on data.world to provide clients with fluid interactions with their marketing data. When client teams use a natural language-prompted AI interface to ask questions about their marketing data, they get the relevant insights. Asking follow-up questions becomes easier and faster when clients can use everyday language to drill down — it's like talking to a trusted advisor who knows your organization and its data.

For Data Teams: A Gateway to Enhanced Productivity and Innovation

The AI Context Engine™, integrates with the data.world platform, offering an API/SDK service that facilitates the creation of AI applications capable of understanding natural language questions. Organizations can plug the AI Context Engine™ into their existing or emerging chatbot services, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 and OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise.

The AI Context Engine™ will help transform governance, data operations, and discovery workflows and assist data teams with extending their reach and impact. To realize this vision, data.world plans to continue to expand the AI Context Engine™ functionality. These plans include integrating with data.world's platform tools such as Archie for natural language discovery and Eureka™ for automated data management insights. These AI and automation tools and more are currently available to customers on the data.world platform.

The AI Context Engine™ is available in Private Preview to data.world customers that purchase this powerful, new service. Learn more and secure a spot on the waiting list for access to the Private Preview, AI Context Engine™ product updates, and more.

About data.world

data.world is the data catalog platform built for your AI future. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. Get fast, trusted access to your company's knowledge when you create AI-powered data experiences with the AI Context Engine™. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world's largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500.

