DataXight Launches protoXell to Unlock Mechanistic Insight from Large-Scale Perturbation Data

New scientific software enables researchers to explore chemical and genetic perturbations, accelerating target discovery and drug repurposing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the persistent challenge scientists face in transforming complex biological perturbation data into actionable mechanistic insight, DataXight today announced protoXell, a new scientific software designed to streamline discovery. To learn more about protoXell and explore access options, visit https://dataxight.com/products/protoxell.

protoXell enables scientists to move beyond data processing toward biological understanding—allowing them to compare perturbation effects across experiments through an intuitive, point-and-click environment, uncover pathway-level responses, and generate hypotheses for target discovery and drug repurposing. The system supports analyses that are often impractical, even for well-resourced computational teams, due to the scale and complexity of modern perturbation datasets.

DataXight will formally introduce protoXell at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo 2026, May 19–21, 2026, where attendees can experience how the software supports mechanism discovery at scale.

"At DataXight, we've spent years helping scientists navigate the complexity of biological data," said Tuan Nguyen, CEO of DataXight. "With protoXell, we are enabling researchers not just to simplify analysis, but to perform analyses that were previously out of reach—helping them move from perturbation data to mechanistic understanding and better therapeutic decisions."

Addressing a Critical Bottleneck

Advances in single-cell perturbation technologies have generated massive datasets spanning hundreds of millions of cells across thousands of perturbations, but translating these into actionable insight remains challenging. Current approaches require complex pipelines, integration work, and specialized expertise, slowing analysis and limiting exploration.

protoXell addresses this gap with an integrated environment for exploring perturbation data. Researchers can compare perturbation effects, understand pathway responses, and generate hypotheses in real time—without pipelines or code. Built-in AI assistance interprets results in biological context, connecting molecular signals to mechanisms and scientific literature. By removing technical barriers, protoXell makes previously difficult analyses accessible, so scientists can focus on discovery, not infrastructure.

Key Capabilities

Curated Perturbation Catalog – Access analysis-ready datasets spanning 150+ million cells across cell lines, tissues, compounds, and CRISPRi perturbations.

– Access analysis-ready datasets spanning 150+ million cells across cell lines, tissues, compounds, and CRISPRi perturbations. Comparative Analytics – Identify shared and distinct biological responses across genes, compounds, and cell types.

– Identify shared and distinct biological responses across genes, compounds, and cell types. AI-Powered Interpretation – inXighter translates results into biological meaning, connecting signals to mechanisms and literature.

– inXighter translates results into biological meaning, connecting signals to mechanisms and literature. Enterprise Data Integration – Integrate proprietary and public datasets across cloud and on-premise environments.

Example Insight

protoXell can reveal shared transcriptional responses between compounds with distinct pharmacology—such as similarities observed between the HIV protease inhibitor Saquinavir and β-adrenoceptor agonists—highlighting biological connections that may inform mechanism-of-action studies and drug repurposing.

Availability

protoXell is available with a free access option, flexible licensing, and enterprise deployment across cloud and on-premise environments. Availability on DNAnexus is planned for June 2026. For further details on features and deployment options, please visit https://dataxight.com/products/protoxell.

To request access, contact [email protected].

About DataXight

DataXight (https://dataxight.com) is an engineering and software company dedicated to transforming biological data into actionable insight, supporting the journey from data generation to discovery.

Product Announcement

SOURCE DataXight