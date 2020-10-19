DatChat Launches "Our Privacy is Under Attack" Public Awareness Campaign to Combat Social Media Censorship and Protect the Right to Free Speech

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Facebook and Twitter censoring and banning posts shared about Hunter Biden's laptop from the New York Post, DatChat has launched a public awareness campaign to inform social media users of their rights--and what actions they can take--to protect their rights to free speech and privacy online. While social media censorship is rapidly spreading everywhere else, DatChat gives users their privacy back.

Campaign details for "Our Privacy is Under Attack" and are featured on Datchat.com and HERE.

Link to the petition to stop social media censorship is HERE.

Available for free for the iOS and Android mobile platforms, DatChat is a fully encrypted social media and messaging platform that ensures users the right to free and private speech. DatChat allows users to change how long posts and messages can be viewed, before or after they are shared, prevents screenshots, and allows users to "nuke" entire conversations that will then disappear from all devices.

Based on patented technology, the totally private DatChat platform creates a unique way to safely share and talk with friends and associates without the worry of censorship, getting canceled or blocked, or the prying eyes of Big Data.

The DatChat private social network creates a secure and completely private space to post, share and comment with friends and associates. Only those the user allows are able to see posts and comments. Additionally, messages cannot be screenshotted, forwarded or shared. All posts are encrypted and can be permanently deleted—without a trace--at any time, or can be set to self-destruct at a specific time.

DatChat's patented technology also offers users a traditional texting experience while providing total control and security for messages.

Darin Myman, CEO of DatChat said "We are entering a very dangerous period which could easily become a "Privacy and Free Speech Armageddon" if we don't take actions to protect ourselves right now. If Facebook and Twitter are willing to censor a major newspaper and the President of the United States, what stops them for censoring anyone they don't agree with on any topic?"

Users can download the app in the iOS or Android app stores now. To learn more about DatChat click here: http://www.datchat.com

About DatChat:

DatChat Inc. was founded by a team dedicated to creating a personal privacy platform that always provides privacy, control and security. The DatChat Digital Rights Management Technology ("DRM") is the core of the platform. Our initial products are the DatChat Messenger and Private Social Media Platform, and are now focused on developing blockchain and "DRM" to solve cyber-security issues, including issues relating to messaging, social media, email, files storage and financial transactions. http://www.DatChat.com

