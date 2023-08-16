Date of Board Meeting and Date of Announcement of Second Quarter and Half Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Noah Holdings Limited (the "Company", with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group") will hold a Board meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving the unaudited financial results of the Group for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 (the "Q2 and Interim Results") and its publication. The Company will announce its Q2 and Interim Results at or around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 (Hong Kong time) on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Following the announcement of the Q2 and Interim Results, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 and Interim Results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Dial-in details:

Conference title:

Noah Holdings 2Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time:

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in:

– Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

– United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

– Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

– International Toll:

1-412-317-6061

Participant Password:

7932172


A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until September 4, 2023 at 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 9237815.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first quarter of 2023, Noah distributed RMB16.8 billion (US$2.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB157.6 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of March 31, 2023.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,327 relationship managers across 68 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 440,664 registered clients as of March 31, 2023. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

