Date palm market size to grow by USD 8,646.14 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by the rise in demand for date palm kernel oil - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The date palm market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,646.14 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Al Mohamadia Dates Co., Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC, Ario Fruit Co., Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd., Barari Group, Bard Valley Natural Delights, Bayara, Best Food Co. LLC, Egyptian Export Center, Emirates Dates, GDI Manufacturing SB, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, HAIFA DATTE, Lion Dates, Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC, and Royal Palm Group are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Date Palm Market 2023-2027

Date palm market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The date palm market share growth by the offline segment will be significant. The offline distribution channel includes different types of brick-and-mortar or retail stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, convenience stores, and drugstores. Increased consumer interest in eating healthful foods and the accessibility of a variety of goods, including date pastes, pickles, chocolates, and other items, have aided in the market's expansion. During the projected period, the market's growth is expected to be fueled by the simple accessibility of supermarkets and hypermarkets for a variety of goods and commodities, including dates and date-related products.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the report.

Date palm market 2023-2027: Scope

The date palm market report also covers the following areas:

Date palm market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The rise in demand for date palm kernel oil will fuel the growth of the date palm market. Date seeds are regarded as a source of beneficial functional elements like fiber and natural antioxidants. Date palm seeds are the source of palm kernel oil. These seeds are essential in the therapy of various cancers and neurological illnesses. Another product made from date palm is cooking oil. Palm kernel oil soothes damaged cuticles and irritated skin. It has a long shelf life and is hence very useful for the food industry. Due to the above reasons, the demand for date oil among consumers is increasing. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, increasing consumption in various parts of the world is the major challenge likely to hamper the growth of the date palm market during the forecast period. Bird attacks, a lack of monsoon rains, poor transportation, and inappropriate packaging for the market all result in significant losses for farmers. The manufacturing of high-quality products also suffers significant losses due to inappropriate post-harvest treatment. Additionally, many farmers scatter date palm kernels on the ground, where they decompose and contaminate the dust and sand, lowering the quality of the final product.

Date palm market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Date Palm Market Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Medjool date palm



Deglet Nour date palm



Others

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Date palm market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this date palm market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the date palm market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the date palm market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the date palm market across the Middle East and Africa , APAC, Europe , North America , and South America .

and , APAC, , , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of date palm market vendors

Date Palm Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,646.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.19 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 69% Key countries Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Al Mohamadia Dates Co., Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC, Ario Fruit Co., Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd., Barari Group, Bard Valley Natural Delights, Bayara, Best Food Co. LLC, Egyptian Export Center, Emirates Dates, GDI Manufacturing SB, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, HAIFA DATTE, Lion Dates, Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC, and Royal Palm Group Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

