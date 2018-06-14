"Dateline NBC" Highlights Growing Interest in CBD

The NBC segment on CBD discussed recent changes in the medical landscape, highlighting the ability of the molecule to reduce seizures and treat epilepsy, CTE, opioid addiction and more. In April, the advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to recommend the first prescription cannabidiol medicine to treat epilepsy.

"As an organization that has long recognized the amazing properties of CBD, it is encouraging to see more groups and individuals taking advantage of cannabidiol," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of CBD Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc. "We are proud to offer products for consumers passionate about eating, drinking and living well."

Carlsbad Naturals® products provide antioxidants at a cellular level, as well as a vitamin and mineral boost directly to the cells; they are designed to support hydration, energy and the immune system. CBD Naturals® is one of few brands to receive a registration mark from the USPTO, which is even more rare in the CBD/cannabis industry. It represents the first trademark to ever be filed with "CBD" in the name, evidence of its head start and innovation in the industry.

Unlike the well-known THC, another naturally occurring compound found in cannabis plants, CBD is not psychotropic.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com



