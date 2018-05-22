Dateline NBC Segment Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Portfolio Company Kannalife Sciences

The May 20, 2018, segment entitled "Growing Promise" took an in-depth look into Kannalife Sciences and their groundbreaking research investigating whether the Company's proprietary CBD-like molecules can help change the medical landscape and offer several new treatments for specific ailments.

"We are honored to be featured in this Dateline NBC special and thankful to be able to educate people on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids and how companies like Kannalife are working to conduct the necessary research on cannabinoid-like molecules to bring new drugs to market," said Kannalife Sciences CEO Dean Petkanas. "We are excited to have such great exposure and look forward to sharing many more updates on our research in the future."

A significant portion of this segment focused on the problem of CTE, a degenerative neurological disease caused by repeated head trauma that can lead to symptoms like violent mood swings, depression and other cognitive difficulties. Currently, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed by direct tissue examination after death. Because there is not much known about this debilitating disease, treatment and prevention options are bleak.

Kannalife currently holds two licenses, one of them exclusive, with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Commercialization of U.S. Patent #6630507, "Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants," to research Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) and CTE.

About Kannalife Sciences

Kannalife Sciences, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical and phyto-medical company involved in the research and development of novel new therapeutic agents designed to reduce oxidative stress, and act as immuno-modulators and neuroprotectants. Kannalife Sciences currently holds an exclusive license with National Institutes of Health – Office of Technology Transfer ("NIH-OTT") for the Commercialization of U.S. Patent #6630507, "Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants." Kannalife is currently conducting research and development at the Bucks County Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA, for a target drug candidate to treat HE and CTE. HE and CTE are oxidative stress-related diseases that affect the cognitive and behavioral functions, and the wellness of the brain.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

