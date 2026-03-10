DateMyAge on its commitment to user safety and trust

DateMyAge details its account verification processes, anti-scam systems, human moderation practices, and user education initiatives — reinforcing its commitment to fostering a secure and trustworthy environment for mature singles worldwide.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DateMyAge – a global age-positive online communication platform – outlines the measures it has implemented to help strengthen user safety and trust across its platform and for its members worldwide.

External research indicates that safety challenges remain a significant issue across the online dating industry as a whole. 55% of online daters report encountering some form of threat on dating apps or sites, ranging from fake profiles to potential scam attempts. Among these, online daters frequently face deceptive or suspicious accounts, making robust safety features and verification tools an important part of the broader dating ecosystem. Additionally, other surveys show that over half of online daters encounter suspicious profiles at least weekly, reflecting how common these concerns have become as digital connections grow.

These findings reflect broader trust challenges affecting the digital dating sector rather than concerns tied to any single service. With 66% of users saying they feel uncertain about protection from fraudulent or unsafe accounts online, safety and security remain important priorities across the industry. As a communication platform connecting mature singles across borders, DateMyAge recognises the importance of maintaining robust safeguards, investing in security technologies, and promoting responsible online behaviour to help support a secure environment for meaningful connections.

Recognising that these challenges are inherent to the industry, DateMyAge has long embedded continuous improvement into its operating model, informed by research, regulatory guidance, and established best practices. In line with broader industry standards, the platform maintains and further refines a set of safeguards designed to enhance user protection, including:

Identity verification

All users can verify their identity through SumSub, enabling users to confirm their identity using a government-issued ID. Verified members receive a visible badge on their profile to signal authenticity. Verification status is periodically reviewed, and badges may be removed if re-verification requirements are not met.

Сontent moderation systems

The platform uses a moderation framework, incorporating various anti-scam detection tools designed to identify suspicious behavioral patterns and flag potentially fraudulent activity for review. These measures are continuously refined to respond to emerging risks and evolving online threats.

Safety policies and user guidance

Members are encouraged to keep communication within the platform, enabling DateMyAge to provide wider support should any concerns arise. The platform advises against sharing personal contact information, including social media accounts, messaging details, or phone numbers. Updated safety guidance also promotes responsible online behaviour and outlines clear recommendations for safer in-person meetings.

Ongoing Trust & Safety commitment

The company maintains a dedicated Trust & Safety team, expanding specialist training and enhancing internal protocols to ensure a responsive and proactive approach to user protection.

DateMyAge is committed to upholding strong data protection standards in line with the Europrivacy GDPR Core Criteria Scheme, widely recognised as a benchmark for privacy compliance. The company maintains a structured Data Protection and Privacy Framework that combines internal governance with transparent, public-facing policies. Its Privacy Notice outlines how user data is collected, processed, and retained, while guiding how members can exercise their privacy rights.

About DateMyAge

DateMyAge is a global age-positive online communication platform created for singles seeking meaningful connections and companionship. Bringing together members from around the world, the platform enables cross-border communication through chat and interactive features tailored to mature users. With a focus on authenticity, safety, and inclusivity, DateMyAge supports individuals looking to build genuine relationships in a secure and respectful digital environment.

