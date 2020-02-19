Datera Achieves 325 Percent Growth in Cloud Data Management Business and Record Fortune 1000 Enterprise Adoption in FY19

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera, Inc., the global leader in autonomous data services software that powers data for the open cloud, today announced it has achieved over 325 percent growth for fiscal year 2019 driven by completion of its transition to a software-centric, subscription business model and expanded reach through new go-to-market partnerships.

Enterprises with a mix of applications and workloads requiring high performance at hyperscale are turning to Datera's autonomous, scale-out, software-defined platform to replace the past era's storage arrays, augment hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and repatriate applications from public clouds. Datera's growth aligns with the sharp uptick in industry adoption of SDS that reports enterprise usage over 55 percent today with 72 percent reporting that they are committed to software-defined storage as their long-term storage strategy.1

Key milestones during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 include:

Acquisition of more new Fortune 1000 customers in FY19 than in all prior years combined, fueling software growth that outpaced the strong trajectory established in FY18.

Proofs-of-concept and new customer rollouts that underscored the import of several key differentiators of the Datera platform including the ability to expand and upgrade storage hardware without experiencing downtime, to serve existing virtualized environments and enable migration to Kubernetes-orchestrated applications, and the use of multiple storage media types in a single cluster as utilization of NVMe SSDs skyrocketed.

Release of HPE Datera Cloud Kit with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Mellanox, a pre-configured, pre-tested software, switch and node bundle, designed for rapid trial and deployment and one-click ordering for HPE's global sales force and channel partners.

with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Mellanox, a pre-configured, pre-tested software, switch and node bundle, designed for rapid trial and deployment and one-click ordering for HPE's global sales force and channel partners. Expanded collaboration with fellow industry leaders to maximize customer choice and ease of adoption, including the addition of Fujitsu and Qanta to the list of supported server technologies, Intel Optane Storage Class Memory to the roster of media choices, and the achievement of Veeam Ready certification to increase data availability and protection.

"Fortune 1000 enterprises are in the midst of a massive transition to autonomous and hyperscale data operations that form the foundation of their cloud architectures," said Datera CEO Guy Churchward. "2019 marked an inflection point in their interest in moving to a software-driven future as well as greater maturity and consistency in their day-to-day requirements that sparked our growth achievements. The new strategic partnerships and technology solutions we initiated in 2019 strengthened our go-to-market and position Datera to deliver another breakout year in 2020 as we look to deepen our reach in North America and Europe and expand into Asia Pacific."

"The cloud infrastructure of the future in the Fortune 1000 enterprise is all about choice and agility. Organizations continue to seek out new and innovative technologies designed to make their infrastructure more composable and flexible while avoiding vendor lock-in," said Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Our market research shows that a majority of enterprises are adopting software-defined storage technologies as part of their data strategy and Datera is emerging as one of the central players for mission-critical applications."

"HPE is changing the storage landscape, and redefining what customers expect," said Chris Powers, Vice President, Collaborative Platform Division, HPE Storage and Big Data. "Datera is a partner that shares our vision of an intelligent approach to cloud and data infrastructure. Since they joined the HPE Complete Program, our channel partners have seen significant interest from large enterprises for our joint offerings, and we expect an even brighter FY20."

In a new blog published today, Datera summarizes 11 Essential Requirements To Evaluate Next-Generation Cloud Storage . It can be used by Fortune 1000 companies to generate a comprehensive Request For Information and a focused and efficient Proof of Concept to test for current and future storage needs. The blog explores four main storage categories, as well as eleven specific requirements for high-performance block workloads at hyperscale including:

Continuous Data Availability. Datera's ability to enable programmable resilience enables enterprises to survive multiple simultaneous node failures for maximum protection.

Datera's ability to enable programmable resilience enables enterprises to survive multiple simultaneous node failures for maximum protection. Asymmetric Scaling. While adopting scale-out technologies has emerged as the new architectural norm, customers increasingly looked to Datera as the next platform to go beyond the limitations they experienced with HCI.

While adopting scale-out technologies has emerged as the new architectural norm, customers increasingly looked to Datera as the next platform to go beyond the limitations they experienced with HCI. Autonomous Data Placement. Operating at cloud scale requires entirely new levels of automation. Customers noted the ease of serving a wide variety of applications, as well as internal customers using policies that enable the kind of self-driving storage that offloads manual tuning and optimization to the Datera platform.

Operating at cloud scale requires entirely new levels of automation. Customers noted the ease of serving a wide variety of applications, as well as internal customers using policies that enable the kind of self-driving storage that offloads manual tuning and optimization to the Datera platform. Multi-Vendor Sourcing. As enterprises pushed toward a new future, they noted the need to utilize multiple vendors to provide innovation and de-risk future operations. Customers found value in Datera's ability to utilize hardware from a variety of the leading trusted enterprise vendors including HPE, Dell EMC, Cisco and more.

To advance industry conversations around the modern software-defined data center, Datera organized a coalition of industry leaders to participate in events designed to inform technologists of industry trends in SDS and the SDDC, as well as a deep dive into enterprise requirements, capabilities, and business value. Following on the heels of Datera's SDDC Forum at HPE Discover, the company hosted the first SDDC Symposium in the Fall of 2019 with an expanded list of partners including CloudOps, Cumulus, HPE, Intel, Mellanox, and Scality and was viewed by over 3,000 people worldwide.

About Datera

Datera is the global leader in autonomous data services software for the open cloud, delivering server-based software-defined storage solutions. Enterprise companies around the globe use the Datera Data Services Platform for self-driving data operations at hyperscale, turning commodity servers into high performance, scale-out storage, and lowering their infrastructure costs by 70 percent.

Media Contact

Melissa Logan

melissa.logan@datera.io

503-317-8498

1 Enterprise Strategy Group: "ESG Master Survey Results: 2019 Data Storage Trends," November 26, 2019

SOURCE Datera

Related Links

datera.io

