Datera Achieves 500 Percent Growth for the First Half of 2019 and Announces SDDC Leadership Symposium

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera, Inc., the leading enterprise class data defined storage software platform for composable clouds, announced first half business growth of over 500 percent compared to the same period last year. Accelerated growth was fueled by Fortune 1000 adoption, large expansions of existing customer environments, the maturation of the HPE collaboration formally announced in January, and mobilization of a fleet of resellers to bring Datera to market throughout North America and Western Europe.

"It's good to have our second fiscal quarter in the bag, which drove substantial growth and notched our largest quarterly billings, largest new deal and largest expansion deal to boot," said Guy Churchward, Datera CEO. "As the traditional storage market continues to age, the software-defined market is accelerating fast, driven by the need for cloud composability and scale-out automation in enterprise data center operations with the freedom that is the hallmark of software-defined digital transformation. It's like a switch was thrown in the last six months, as every day we're taking inbound inquiries from forward-thinking enterprises with the mandate and motivation to modernize, which was ultimately what excited me about the promise of Datera."

Representative Customer Wins

A Fortune 50 healthcare leader selected Datera to serve as the foundation for its data-driven applications as part of a planned transition from storage arrays to a scale-out solution including a move away from Dell EMC's software-defined offering.

A Fortune 50 live entertainment leader tested multiple options to replace its legacy arrays and was impressed by the ease of scaling-out and automating the Datera environment, reflecting that "it's faster to set up and expand a Datera cluster than add IP addresses on my DNS server."

A Fortune 500 fintech credit and financial analytics company selected Datera over the leading public cloud service provider to achieve a far better cost structure, and increase operational agility to expand its technological lead over larger competitors.

A Top 5 global human capital management application provider executed a significant expansion of its Datera-driven environment to achieve a scale-out data operation for transactional tier 1 workloads for applications built with Kubernetes and OpenStack.

A leading legal cloud services provider further expanded its existing Datera scale-out all-flash server deployment on servers from HPE, Supermicro, and Quanta, and incorporated SATA and NVMe flash media.

"We brought Datera into our HPE Complete reseller program at the beginning of 2019 because they offer a best-in-class software-defined block storage solution for the large enterprises that HPE serves, and we're already seeing solid traction," said Marty Lans, HPE GM of Storage Connectivity and Head of HPE Complete. "We are looking forward to accelerating our success with the Datera solution offering through HPE Complete with the introduction of new solution bundles designed to increase sales velocity and market presence by harnessing a broader set of trusted reseller partners in our go-to-market strategy later this year."

Channel Acceleration

Datera is collaborating with an expanded set of resellers to bring its Data Services Platform to the Americas and EMEA, including the likes of SHI , Worldwide Technology Partners (WWT) , Nth Generation , Entisys360 , itiso GmbH , PCM (a division of Insight) , and Serene IT among others. In response to overwhelming demand for more information and training to bring the Datera platform to the market, Datera also announced the immediate availability of Datera University , a streamlined education program comprised of video and written form designed to enable sales and channel partners to better engage customers, size and configure solutions, and rapidly deploy them.

Industry Leadership

As a pioneer in data defined storage solutions, Datera was pleased to bring together the industry's first Software-Defined Leadership Forum in the second half. Moderated by longtime infrastructure technology analysts Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), the forum featured fellow software and systems leaders Mellanox, WekaIO, Intel, Scality, Cumulus, and HPE for a day of discussion, demonstration, and a celebration at HPE's signature technology event Discover in Las Vegas.

"Software-defined storage is breaking through the barriers and constraints endemic with older 'rigid' technology approaches and is becoming a key building block of data centers across Global 2000 enterprises and service providers," said Mark Peters, Principal Analyst at ESG. "Datera is driving adoption of this approach, not only by providing its own robust solution through new and expanded channels, but also by leading a vibrant vendor ecosystem that is collaborating to truly deliver on the vision of a modern, software-defined data center that can drive and support meaningful digital transformation for contemporary enterprises."

SDDC Virtual Symposium, November 6-7, 2019

Datera is also pleased to announce a major expansion of its industry cultivation efforts, culminating in the industry's first SDDC Virtual Symposium , a worldwide virtual event for enterprise IT professionals looking to modernize their infrastructure, operations, and approaches with a software-defined approach. The two-day virtual event, which takes place on November 6-7, brings together enterprise IT practitioners and software-defined infrastructure leaders for technical discussions, solution demonstrations, and best practices. Early birds receive a discounted rate if registered by October 4, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT with promo code SDX2019: https://sddcsymposium.com . Datera and ecosystem partners will also host live viewing parties in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Munich, and Silicon Valley.

About Datera

Datera is the leading data defined block storage software platform for composable clouds, bringing the agility of public cloud to private and hybrid cloud environments for transaction-intensive workloads at any scale. Combine hardware and media from multiple vendors to create distributed, scale-out storage clusters for workloads running on bare metal, VMs or containers. Self-driving storage eliminates manual tasks while continuously optimizing for performance and high availability - all at a 70 percent lower total cost of ownership and operation. https://datera.io/

